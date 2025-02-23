Meet Kristen Bell's two children with husband Dax Shepard

When it comes to opening up about her home life, Kristen Bell is more than honest. The Gossip Girl alum first met her husband Dax Shepard back in 2007 at a birthday party for their mutual friend, producer Shauna Robertson.

However, it wasn't love at first sight with Kristen revealing that initially there were "no sparks whatsoever". In an interview on the Today Show, the star shared: "I fell in love with him way before he fell in love with me."

The romance grew after the pair met two weeks later at a hockey game. "[We] started to flirt, left, and then a day after that I get a text that says 'Hi, my name is Dax. I violated your privacy and got your number from Shauna. How do you feel about that?'," she said.

© Getty Images The couple met in 2007

Dax has also been open about suffering with jealousy during the first few years of the couple's relationship. During an appearance on The Drew Barrymore Show, he said: "I had been in an open relationship for nine years; I was blacked out a big chunk of my life. You know, there were a lot of things for [Kristen] to be concerned about."

The pair got engaged in 2010 and tied the knot in October 2013 at the Beverly Hills County Clerk's office. Kristen and Daz now share two daughters, Lincoln and Delta. HELLO! takes a closer look to reveal all the details about their bundles of joy.

Who are Kristen Bell and Dax Shepard's children?

© Instagram Dax Shepard and Kristen Bell with their daughter

The couple welcomed their first child, Lincoln, in March 2013, and their second, Delta, in December 2014. Kristen and Bella keep their children's identities private online to protect them and often cover their faces in pictures with emojis on Instagram.

The actress and her husband have shared details in the past about parenthood and even opened up about their family vacation to Europe on Jimmy Kimmel Live!.

"We stayed at this hotel that was right at Tivoli Gardens. The hotel opens up into the theme park and so we just were kind of like, 'Are we going to free-range parenting and roll the dice here?'" said Kristen.

© Instagram Kristen and Dax's two children in their garden at home

"So they woke up at like 6 am every morning and scanned their bracelets to go outside. We didn't see them for seven hours. They were just running around Copenhagen," she added.

"Apparently, they're both alive, we all returned home."

Despite enjoying a European getaway, the family resides in a $4.3 million home in Los Angeles. Kristen has given fans a glimpse into the playroom via a video posted on Instagram.

The playroom is decked with boxes full of toys and equipment, including a watermelon-patterned bicycle helmet, a sweet leopard toy and some books. The room also features hidden shelving for storage and a load of stuffed animals.

© Instagram Dax Shepard and Kristen Bell with their kids and friend Anna Kendrick on Halloween

The couple's 11-year-old daughter Lincoln is now almost as tall as her mom. The photograph was taken on Halloween and the family were dressed up as the gang from Anchorman.

Kristen has also revealed that she is very open with her 11-year-old and 10-year-old daughters. "I talk to my kids about drugs and the fact that their daddy is an addict and he's in recovery. I think [the word taboo] should be stricken from the dictionary," she told Real Simple.