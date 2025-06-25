Brad Pitt makes surprising confession amid romance with Ines de Ramon

Brad Pitt made an unexpected confession about his past relationships in a candid interview on the Armchair Expert podcast with Dax Shepard, revealing that he had not yet had a "gay experience".

The father of six recalled being hit with a litany of homophobic slurs when he was a kid, before reflecting on striking up a friendship with Dax at an Alcoholics Anonymous meeting.

Bringing up the past

© AFP via Getty Images Brad revealed that he had never had a "gay experience"

"You know, I've never had a gay experience. I kind of missed that window, but if I did, it wouldn't be you," Brad quipped, referring to the podcast host.

The pair then discussed their experiences dealing with alcoholism, with Brad sharing that he started attending AA meetings after his split from Angelina Jolie in 2016.

The F1 actor explained that he was "pretty much on [his] knees" when he decided to get help, adding that he had "to wake the [expletive] up in some areas."

© Ethan Miller - Formula 1 The star joined Dax Shepard on the Armchair Expert podcast

"I was trying anything and everything, anything anyone threw at me…It was a difficult time. I needed rebooting," Brad continued.

He shared how the AA meetings provided a safe space for him to seek help and to work on himself, sparking a change in the 61-year-old.

"It gives you permission to go, 'OK, I'm gonna step out on this edge and see what happens.' And then I really grew to love it," he said.

© FilmMagic Brad got candid about his alcoholism

Brad added how incredible Dax's work on the podcast had been in spreading awareness about the nature of alcoholism, with the CHiPs star sharing insight into his sobriety journey over the years.

"I just thought it was incredible, men sharing their experiences with their foibles, their missteps, their wants, their aches and a lot of humor with it," he said.

A devoted couple

© Getty Images for Warner Bros. Pi The duo have been dating since 2022

Brad's comments come amid his romance with girlfriend Ines de Ramon, who joined him for the premiere of his new film F1 in London on Monday.

The couple looked so loved up at the event, with Ines donning a showstopping sequinned gown from Fendi Couture while Brad sported an emerald green double-breasted suit with a matching silk scarf.

© Gareth Cattermole/Getty Images Brad and Ines looked loved-up at the F1 premiere

Speaking to Access on the red carpet, Brad revealed that he was thankful to have Ines' support on the night, sharing that "it takes two".

Brad and Ines were first linked in November 2022 when they were spotted at a Bono concert. They have since made several public appearances together, cementing their status as a Hollywood it-couple.

A fractured family

© Getty Brad and Angelina share six children

The Fight Club actor finalized his divorce from Angelina in December 2024, after an eight-year legal battle that saw the pair fight over their shared French vineyard, as well as custody of their younger children. They share kids Maddox, 23, Pax, 21, Zahara, 20, Shiloh, 19, and twins Vivienne and Knox, 16.

Shiloh legally dropped her father's last name when she turned 18, while Vivienne and Zahara have opted to simply list 'Jolie' as their last name for various projects.

Brad has not been photographed with his children since 2016, the same year that his marriage to Angelina ended.

To watch the trailer for Brad's latest film, see below...