Who is Matt Hancock's ex-wife Martha? Everything you need to know

Former health secretary Matt Hancock, 44, has recently opened up about his relationship with aide Gina Coladangelo, but he kept his marriage with his ex-wife Martha Hancock more private.

Matt admitted on I’m A Celebrity "it was really tough" when he was forced to resign as a minister after pictures of him kissing Gina were published, proving he had broken social distance guidelines amid the coronavirus pandemic. "I messed up and I fessed up. I resigned and it’s no excuse but I fell in love, right? That also had a lot of other consequences obviously," he told Babatúndé, referring to his marriage.

He was with his wife of 15 years Martha at the time of the kiss, while Gina was married to businessman Oliver Tress. Take a look at everything we know about Martha and what she has said following their split…

How did Matt Hancock meet his ex-wife Martha?

Matt opened up about his affair on I'm a Celebrity

Matt met Martha (neé Hoyer Millar) while they were both studying at Oxford University and they went on to get married in 2006.

The MP confessed that he also met Gina at Oxford during an appearance on The Diary of a CEO. "This bit is hard for me," he began, referring to the conversation about his affair.

"I've known Gina for more than half my life, we first actually worked together on student radio," he continued, adding that their recent relationship "happened quite quickly."

Together, Matt and Martha share three children: two sons and a daughter, and the family of five were thought to split their time between properties in London and Suffolk.

Martha's grandfather was the first Baron Inchyra, and her great-grandfather was the first Viscount Camrose.

What does Martha Hancock do for work?

Matt met osteopath Martha at Oxford University

While Martha's great-grandfather owned the Daily Telegraph, she decided not to pursue a career in journalism. Instead, she is an osteopath and is thought to practice in Notting Hill, West London.

What has Martha Hancock done following her split with Matt?

Martha was spotted wearing her wedding ring in the days following the news of Matt's affair. She went on a dog walk near their family home in north London wearing a green top with her silver band visible on her left hand.

Matt and Gina were pictured kissing amid the coronavirus pandemic

The mother-of-three has remained quiet about the breakdown of her marriage, choosing not to comment on it publicly. However, she did like a picture of a card on Twitter that featured the message: "Better to have loved and divorced than be stuck with a [expletive] forever. Happy Divorce Day."

While Matt's revelation about his affair, which he reportedly told her about hours before the photos were leaked, came as a shock to Martha, she has continued to have high spirits. In August 2022, she shared a photo from the Edinburgh Fringe Festival and wrote: "Haven’t laughed so much in ages."

