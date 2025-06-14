Skip to main contentSkip to footer
Brad Pitt and girlfriend Ines de Ramon are the ultimate power couple in new date night photos
Brad Pitt and Ines de Ramon © Getty Images

The actor shares six children with Angelina Jolie

Maria Sarabi
Junior Writer
2 minutes ago
Brad Pitt and his girlfriend Ines de Ramon just proved that they have aligned their sartorial agendas for summer as they stepped out in equally stylish outfits for a date night in New York City on Friday.

The 61-year-old looked suave in a lavender silk shirt that was left partially unbuttoned for an unfussy, laid-back look. The glossy garment was teamed with black pants and patent leather shoes while Brad accessorized with a slew of silver chain necklaces and aviator sunglasses. The actor rocked his fresh new buzz cut for the outing – a hairstyle reminiscent of his early 2000s style. 

Meanwhile, Ines oozed chic in a butter-yellow, ruched mini dress that featured an off-the-shoulder neckline and a figure-hugging silhouette. The elegant ensemble was completed with a Chanel handbag and a pair of open-toe heels. The 32-year-old's luscious brunette locks were styled into soft waves while her makeup exuded soft glamour courtesy of a smokey eye, a pinch of blush, and a glossy pink lip.

The couple were joined by their friends Bradley Cooper and Gigi Hadid for dinner at the COTE Korean Steakhouse. The supermodel opted for a casual ensemble that featured grey sweatpants and a light-wash denim jacket layered over a simple white top. Gigi scraped back her glossy tresses into a sleek bun while her complexion was left natural and radiant.

Brad's relationship

Since they began dating in 2022, Brad and Ines have largely kept their relationship private and only made their first public appearance in 2024 at the British Grand Prix.

During an interview with GQ, when asked about his divorce, the star of the upcoming F1 opened up about his former marriage to Angelina Jolie. When asked if he felt any relief from the conclusion, he responded: "No, I don't think it was that major of a thing. Just something coming to fruition. Legally."

Brad was also asked by the publication whether his relationship debut with the jewelry designer deliberately occurred in conjunction with his new movie. "No, dude, it's not that calculated," he replied.

"If you're living, oh my God, how exhausting would that be? If you're living with making those kinds of calculations? No, life just evolves. Relationships evolve."

Brad and Angelina tied the knot in 2014 and split two years later. The former couple's divorce was finalized in December 2024 following a long legal battle over shared assets and claims of abuse. The former couple share six children.

