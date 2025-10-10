Skip to main contentSkip to footer
Multi-millionaire Angelina Jolie makes shocking financial claims amid 'painful' Brad Pitt divorce
Subscribe
Multi-millionaire Angelina Jolie makes shocking financial claims amid 'painful' Brad Pitt divorce

Multi-millionaire Angelina Jolie makes shocking financial claims amid 'painful' Brad Pitt divorce

The former Hollywood couple share six children together but Angelina filed for divorce in 2016 leading to a lengthy eight-year court battle

Brad Pitt; Angelina Jolie© Getty Images
Hannah Hargrave
Hannah HargraveUS Deputy Editor
2 minutes ago
Share this:

New legal documents in Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt's never-ending battle over Chateau Miraval, have touched on the "painful events" that led to the demise of their marriage and shed light on the aftermath of family life after their split. The former couple ended their marriage in 2016 when Angelina filed for divorce and claimed Brad had been abusive to her and their six children while intoxicated. They endured a lengthy court battle and are still fighting over their French winery.

In court documents obtained by People, Angelina wrote that after they split, she left Brad "control (and full residency) of our family homes in Los Angeles and at Miraval, without compensation, which I hoped would make him calmer in his dealings with me after a difficult and traumatic period."

Angelina posing in a sparkly white dress with her arm around Brad Pitt in a bow and tie suit© Getty Images
The couple divorced after nine years together
A bird eyes video of the vineyard estate owned by Tom Bove© AFP via Getty Images
The French estate became the subject of contention in the divorce

New home

She insists she "wanted to ensure that Brad remained an important part of our children’s lives," and so she tried to find a new home for her and their children "near his home."

Angelina — who opted to initially rent a home — then revealed that she faced some financial trouble because: "At the time, my savings were tied up in Miraval, and I had not asked Brad for alimony or any other financial support. I was also very concerned about the health of our children and so, for approximately two years, I declined work so that I could focus my attention on caring for our children and their recovery."

Brad's loan

This meant that she was "not in a position to buy outright a home for our children in Los Angeles," and so she turned to her ex for help. "I asked Brad to loan me the money to buy a home, which he agreed to do with interest." Angelina has a net worth of $120 million, while Brad's is $400 million. 

Maddox Jolie-Pitt, Vivienne Jolie-Pitt, Angelina Jolie, Zahara Jolie-Pitt, Shiloh Jolie-Pitt and Knox Jolie-Pitt attend the Los Angeles Premiere of Marvel Studios' "Eternals" on October 18, 2021 in Los Angeles, California.© Getty Images
Angelina with five of her six children
Brad Pitt (C), (L-R) Pax Thien Jolie-Pitt, Shiloh Nouvel Jolie-Pitt,, Maddox Jolie-Pitt, Jane Pitt, and William Pitt attend the premiere of Universal Studios' "Unbroken" at TCL Chinese Theatre on December 15, 2014 in Hollywood, California© Getty Images
Angelina claims Brad had to loan her money to buy a house

They continue to fight it out over the winery, which she has said was "one of the first major investments," she and Brad made together. 

Upset

In her October 6 filing, she added: "It was a focal point of our family life. We were married there, I spent part of my pregnancy there and I brought our twin children home there from the hospital. To have such a sudden break from my home and memories has been hard, and it was especially difficult for the children to have their lives so disrupted.

Recommended videoYou may also likeWATCH: Celebrity children who dropped their famous parent's last name

"To this day, the children and I have never again set foot on the property, given its connection to the painful events leading to the divorce."

Other Topics
More Celebrity News
See more
Shiloh Jolie debuts edgy new look
Shiloh Jolie debuts edgy new look
Shiloh Jolie's style has changed dramatically over the years, with the teen being influenced by her loved ones and her passion for dance
Read More