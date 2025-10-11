Brad Pitt's major step in relationship with girlfriend following Angelina Jolie's financial claims

After three years together, Brad Pitt and Ines de Ramon have taken the next step in their relationship. According to a People exclusive, the couple are now fully living together after moving into a new home. Back in August, it was revealed that the actor had purchased a new home in the Hollywood Hills for $12 million. The Spanish-style property nestled in the community known as Outpost Estates and boasts six-bedroom and seven-and-a-half-bathrooms. According to the listing, the sprawling abode overlooks the sweeping views of Los Angeles and "security systems that ensure the utmost privacy". The interiors are "curated to perfection by a visionary designer," and feature "curated materials and refined design elements," including stone fireplaces, bespoke glass light fixtures, custom-built-ins, wood-beam ceilings, and floor-to-ceiling windows.

Since they began dating in 2022, Brad and Ines have largely kept their relationship private and only made their first public appearance in 2024 at the British Grand Prix. During an interview with GQ, when asked about his divorce, the star of the upcoming F1 opened up about his former marriage to Angelina Jolie. When asked if he felt any relief from the conclusion, he responded: "No, I don't think it was that major of a thing. Just something coming to fruition. Legally."

© Getty Images for Warner Bros. Pi The pair have been dating since 2022

Brad was also asked by the publication whether his relationship debut with the jewelry designer deliberately occurred in conjunction with his new movie. "No, dude, it's not that calculated," he replied. "If you're living, oh my God, how exhausting would that be? If you're living with making those kinds of calculations? No, life just evolves. Relationships evolve." Speaking to Access on the red carpet for the London premiere of his film F1, Brad revealed that he was thankful to have Ines' support on the night, sharing that "it takes two".

© Jason LaVeris The couple split in 2016

The couple's exciting news comes after new legal documents emerged over Angelina and Brad's battle over Chateau Miraval. In court documents obtained by People, Angelina wrote that after they split, she left Brad "control (and full residency) of our family homes in Los Angeles and at Miraval, without compensation, which I hoped would make him calmer in his dealings with me after a difficult and traumatic period." Brad and Angelina tied the knot in 2014 and split two years later. The former couple's divorce was finalized in December 2024 following a long legal battle over shared assets and claims of abuse. The former couple share six children.