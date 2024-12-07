Meghan Markle and Prince Harry's privacy concerns revealed by neighbour

A Montecito neighbour of Meghan Markle and Prince Harry has shared some surprising thoughts about the royal couple's private lives. Richard Mineards, who lives close to their $14 million mansion, said Meghan doesn't engage much with the local community.

Speaking to the Daily Mail, Richard had kind words for Harry, whom he described as "quite jolly." Despite this, he said both Meghan and Harry tend to keep to themselves and aren't often seen out and about.

Past complaints from neighbours

© Chris Jackson Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's neighbours have their say

This isn't the first time that the Sussexes' neighbours have shared their experiences. In 2023, 88-year-old Frank McGinity, a Navy veteran, claimed he was snubbed when he tried to welcome the couple to Montecito.

Frank recounted attempting to deliver a film he made about the area's history to Harry and Meghan's property. "I went up to their gate with the films on a CD, but they weren't interested," he wrote in his memoir Get Off Your Street.

He was reportedly turned away by a man at the gate who told him, "They're not interested." Frank added, "I was trying to be neighbourly."

Social circles and local life

© Leon Bennett Meghan Markle's celebrity friends

Meghan, 43, and Harry, 40, bought their Montecito home in 2020 after stepping back from royal duties. The property includes nine bedrooms, a pool, tennis court, rose garden, and a children's cottage.

Despite its grandeur, their involvement in the neighbourhood appears minimal. Instead, Meghan reportedly spends more time socialising with Hollywood friends like Katy Perry, Orlando Bloom, and Oprah Winfrey.

Harry's connection to the UK

© Getty Prince Harry won't be coming back to the UK any time soon

There have also been rumours that Harry misses the UK. However, he has spoken about his concerns for his family's safety there, citing the lack of police security.

Speaking earlier this week, Harry said his late mother, Princess Diana, would have wanted him to raise his children in the US. He said this allows them "to be able to do the things" they couldn't do in the UK.

A divided reputation

© Getty Harry and Meghan celebrated Thanksgiving in Montecito

While Meghan and Harry's celebrity connections are often in the spotlight, their private lives appear to suit their desire for a quieter lifestyle in Montecito.

For now, the Sussexes continue to balance their royal past with their new lives in California.