Prince Harry's sweet Facetime with kids Lilibet and Archie before taking the stage revealed

Prince Harry proved he is a family man through and through before his latest appearance on his whirlwind New York trip this week.

The 40-year-old was seen Facetiming his wife, Meghan Markle, and his two children, Archie, 5, and Lilibet, 3, before his on-stage appearance at the 2024 Concordia Annual Summit to discuss mental health.

The panel was held at the Sheraton New York Times Square Hotel, which Harry reportedly showcased to his young family during the call.

He then took to the stage, along with the CEO of the Diana Award, Dr. Tessy Ojo, and the Diana Legacy Award recipients, Chiara Riyanti Hutapea Zhang and Christina Williams.

According to the website, the Diana Award was "founded on the late Diana, Princess of Wales' belief that young people have the power to change their community, their country and the world."

It aims to "empower young people to make that positive change" by "unlocking potential", "creating opportunities", and "inspiring action".

© John Lamparski Harry spoke to the recipients of the prestigious Diana Award

During the panel, which focused on the youth mental health crisis, Harry praised the winners of the prestigious award for their incredible work.

"I applaud you, certainly at your age, to be on this stage, to have the confidence that you do and to be able to speak as clearly and as passionately as you do," he said.

"I know that my mom would be incredibly proud of you guys. The way that you do it, your activism, your compassion, those two things are so true to how my mom led her life and what she believed in."

© John Nacion The prince spoke on the growing youth mental health crisis

"I have said it before years ago, and I'll say it again: the younger generation is what gives me hope."

"We need to listen and act on what you say because it is your future that will be stolen, and that is unacceptable," he said.

Speaking to Peopleafter the event, Chiara gushed about the father of two and his ability to make people feel at ease.

Prince Harry reportedly Facetimed his family before the event

"He is just so kind-hearted," she revealed. "Not only was he helping us get comfortable with speaking on stage, but he comforted us after as well."

"And backstage, he was actually calling Meghan. I thought that was just so sweet, and it helped humanize him. He made sure we had no nerves at all."

Christina also praised Harry for his important advocacy, saying, "He also spoke about the things that he was very passionate about, like the climate, trying to destigmatize mental health, bringing it down to a level of everybody's business."

© Pool Harry said that being a father was "one of life's greatest joys"

"It's about mental health, but also about mental fitness and mental wellbeing. So I think that was really good to warm us up for the stage and just put us in a place where we just spoke from the heart."

The doting father is spending time away from his family to participate in several panels and events that coincide with the UN General Assembly High-level Week and Climate Week.

He revealed to the BBC via a spokesperson how his life has changed since welcoming his two kids with Meghan. "Becoming a father of two incredibly kind and funny kids has given me a fresh perspective on life, as well as sharpening my focus in all my work," he said.

"Being a dad is one of life's greatest joys and has only made me more driven and more committed to making this world a better place."