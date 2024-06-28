Lakers star LeBron James and son Bronny, 19, make history in emotional first during NBA draft

In a historic moment for the NBA, the Los Angeles Lakers have selected Bronny James, eldest son of the legendary LeBron James, with the 55th pick in the second round of the draft.

This selection marks the first time a father-son duo will play in the NBA simultaneously, and even more remarkably, as teammates.

The James family received this monumental news during an intimate dinner party in New York.

According to ESPN LeBron's mother, Gloria, along with Savannah's parents, and some of Bronny's closest friends and confidants were present.

As the Lakers' decision was announced, LeBron led a heartfelt champagne toast, filled with emotion as he acknowledged the significance of the occasion.

Bronny, just 19 years old, has shown remarkable resilience and determination. In his single season at USC, he averaged 4.8 points, 2.8 rebounds, and 2.1 assists per game, despite facing a major health scare.

Bronny joined the Trojans midseason after being sidelined for nearly five months due to a cardiac arrest episode that required surgery to address a congenital heart defect.

Thankfully, he was medically cleared for the draft by the NBA's Fitness to Play Panel just in time for the combine.

Bronny’s performance at the draft combine in Chicago was nothing short of impressive. He excelled in agility drills and emerged as one of the top performers in the 3-point shooting drills. His stock skyrocketed, paving the way for his selection by the Lakers.

LeBron, who has until Saturday to opt into the final year of his Lakers contract worth $51.4 million, or become an unrestricted free agent, is a crucial part of the Lakers' plans.

The team is keen to retain him for his 22nd season and beyond, offering the maximum three-year, $162 million deal to keep the 39-year-old star with the franchise.

Lakers All-Star big man Anthony Davis expressed his support for the team’s decision to target Bronny.

"He's very good defensively," Anthony shared with ESPN. "He can read the floor very well. I think he's a really good playmaker. I saw him work out a couple of times besides the [Klutch Sports] pro day and working with a big -- his reads, reading the defense, making the right passes -- that was really impressive to me. I think he's going to be fine, man. Obviously, it's a lot of pressure on him with his dad being who he is."

Anthony continued, highlighting Bronny's determination to forge his own path. "But one thing about Bronny, from what I've seen and what I heard, he wants to create his own path and he doesn't want to be -- even though he's LeBron James' son, he don't want be seen as that. And I think having that mindset and trying to create his own path is going to work out for him. ... Who knows, he might come in and be ready to play for us."

The selection of Bronny James by the Lakers is more than just a strategic move; it’s a moment steeped in legacy and potential. For LeBron, it’s an emotional milestone, a testament to his enduring career and the promising future of his son. The father-son duo is poised to bring a unique dynamic to the Lakers, blending experience with youthful vigor.

As the NBA world buzzes with excitement, the James family savors this extraordinary achievement.

The journey from a cardiac arrest episode to an NBA draft pick showcases Bronny's resilience and tenacity. His performance at the combine demonstrated not only his physical prowess but also his mental fortitude.

The Lakers, with their sights set on a bright future, are investing in both LeBron and Bronny. The potential for this dynamic duo to impact the game is immense. LeBron’s guidance and experience, coupled with Bronny’s fresh perspective and talent, create a promising combination.

In the coming days, all eyes will be on LeBron’s decision regarding his contract. The Lakers' offer underscores their commitment to retaining one of the greatest players in NBA history. LeBron’s choice will undoubtedly influence the team’s strategy and future.