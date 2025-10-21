TODAY's Dylan Dreyer admits 'anxiety' as she talks her 'duty as a mom' in relatable parenting message

Dylan Dreyer may appear on-screen each morning in full glam, sporting a chic dress and her perfectly styled bob while delivering the weather on the TODAY Show – but off-camera, she's a devoted mom to three boys. The meteorologist shared an insight into motherhood as she took to Instagram with a relatable parenting post. Dylan posted a screenshot of a school photo package in her online cart, opening up about a common parenting dilemma. Alongside the photo, she penned: "Not sure anything gives me more anxiety than choosing a school picture package. The number of wallet size photos I need for everyone in my family that I’ll never give. And a 3x5 or 5x7? What even are those sizes??? Sure…I’ll take it all! I’ll take it all and put it in the bottom of a box I’ll put in storage. But I did my duty as a mom."

The NBC star's followers flocked to the comments section to share how they too have faced the dreaded parenting problem. "I FEEL YOU!!! Also I forget to write the grade or the year on the back!!" wrote one social media user. "Also they are SO EXPENSIVE," added another follower. "Never felt more seen," wrote a third fan. Dylan shares three sons, Calvin, eight, Oliver, five, and Rusty, four, with her ex-husband, Brian Fichera.

© Instagram Dylan Dreyer and Brian Fichera pose for a photo on steps with their three sons, shared on Instagram

Dylan issued a statement via Instagram that shared the news she had split with her husband. "For many years, I have shared my family with you all — the highs and lows, the ups and downs, and all of the blessings and beautiful memories in between," wrote Dylan, with the words superimposed onto a picture of a sunset over a dock. "I am incredibly grateful for the support and love you've given me through it all. For that reason, I want to share with you that a few months ago, Brian and I made the decision to separate. We began as friends, and we will remain the closest of friends. Most importantly, we will continue to co-parent our three wonderful boys together with nothing but love and respect for one another," she added, before concluding: "Thank you as always for your support."

© NBC Sheinelle Jones, Craig Melvin and Dylan Dreyer on the Third Hour of TODAY

Back in September, the TODAY star shared how she felt about her kids going back to school after the summer break. "I'm a little sad about that," Dylan admitted, as Craig started the topic of conversation by revealing that a lot of people get September scaries. "But do you get excited for a new chapter?" Craig continued, to which Dylan replied: "I do." She went on to tell her co-hosts that she gets very excited for the new school supplies. "I have brand new school supplies for the boys and I tell everyone not to touch them!" she added.