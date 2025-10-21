TODAY's Dylan Dreyer admits 'anxiety' as she talks her 'duty as a mom' in relatable parenting message

Dylan Dreyer may appear on-screen each morning in full glam, sporting a chic dress and her perfectly styled bob while delivering the weather on the TODAY Show – but off-camera, she's a devoted mom to three boys. The meteorologist shared an insight into motherhood as she took to Instagram with a relatable parenting post. Dylan posted a screenshot of a school photo package in her online cart, opening up about a common parenting dilemma. Alongside the photo, she penned: "Not sure anything gives me more anxiety than choosing a school picture package. The number of wallet size photos I need for everyone in my family that I’ll never give. And a 3x5 or 5x7? What even are those sizes??? Sure…I’ll take it all! I’ll take it all and put it in the bottom of a box I’ll put in storage. But I did my duty as a mom."
The NBC star's followers flocked to the comments section to share how they too have faced the dreaded parenting problem. "I FEEL YOU!!! Also I forget to write the grade or the year on the back!!" wrote one social media user. "Also they are SO EXPENSIVE," added another follower. "Never felt more seen," wrote a third fan. Dylan shares three sons, Calvin, eight, Oliver, five, and Rusty, four, with her ex-husband, Brian Fichera.
Dylan issued a statement via Instagram that shared the news she had split with her husband. "For many years, I have shared my family with you all — the highs and lows, the ups and downs, and all of the blessings and beautiful memories in between," wrote Dylan, with the words superimposed onto a picture of a sunset over a dock. "I am incredibly grateful for the support and love you've given me through it all. For that reason, I want to share with you that a few months ago, Brian and I made the decision to separate. We began as friends, and we will remain the closest of friends. Most importantly, we will continue to co-parent our three wonderful boys together with nothing but love and respect for one another," she added, before concluding: "Thank you as always for your support."
Back in September, the TODAY star shared how she felt about her kids going back to school after the summer break. "I'm a little sad about that," Dylan admitted, as Craig started the topic of conversation by revealing that a lot of people get September scaries. "But do you get excited for a new chapter?" Craig continued, to which Dylan replied: "I do." She went on to tell her co-hosts that she gets very excited for the new school supplies. "I have brand new school supplies for the boys and I tell everyone not to touch them!" she added.