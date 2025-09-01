Dylan Dreyer discusses new start in family life as she marks big milestone following separation

Dylan Dreyer has had an amazing few months with her three sons at home, as the family adapts to their new normal following her separation from husband Brian Fichera. The Today Show star is now embracing for a new normal in her home life, as it's not long until Calvin, eight, Oliver, five, and three-year-old Rusty return to school. Dylan opened up about her feelings towards the new school year on Monday's show. The Labor Day show began with the anchors - Dylan, Craig Melvin and Savannah Sellers - who was filling in for Al Roker - discuss the next few weeks ahead.

© NBC Dylan Dreyer opened up about the contrasting emotions she feels ahead of a change to her family's routine

"I'm a little sad about that," Dylan admitted, as Craig started the topic of conversation by revealing that a lot of people get September scaries. "But do you get excited for a new chapter?" Craig continued, to which Dylan replied: "I do." She went on to tell her co-hosts that she gets very excited for the new school supplies. "I have brand new school supplies for the boys and I tell everyone not to touch them!" she added, divulging in one of her family's traditions. Craig then admitted that he didn't have any goals of his own, because "you set yourself up for failure," but instead "finds new ways to improve," all the time.

© NBC Dylan was on Today with Craig Melvin and Savannah Sellers

Dylan has been incredibly open about her personal life on social media, and when she announced her separation, posted a heartfelt message on Instagram. It read: "For many years, I have shared my family with you all — the highs and lows, the ups and downs, and all of the blessings and beautiful memories in between. "I am incredibly grateful for the support and love you've given me through it all. For that reason, I want to share with you that a few months ago, Brian and I made the decision to separate."

© Instagram Dylan with ex Brian Fichera and their three sons

"We began as friends, and we will remain the closest of friends. Most importantly, we will continue to co-parent our three wonderful boys together with nothing but love and respect for one another," she added, before concluding: "Thank you as always for your support." Dylan and Brian met in Boston while both working for NBC, and got married in 2012. They often shared snippets of their family life on social media, and admitted back in 2022 that they usually kept in touch via text message during the week as a result of their busy schedules.

© Instagram Dylan's family have had a big change this year

The couple have remained true to their word and are on good terms following their split. They even went on vacation together in July, along with their sons and extended family members. Dylan has been supported by her co-stars and friends during the past few months too, in particular Hoda Kotb, who lives next door to her. The pair both have homes just outside of NYC by the water, and are often at each other's houses having playdates with their children.