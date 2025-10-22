Kelly Ripa feared 'something bad' had happened to son Joaquin after urgent call

On Monday’s instalment of LIVE with Kelly & Mark, Kelly Ripa shared that she had a moment of panic after waking up to a text message from her son Joaquin. The talk show host and her husband, Mark Consuelos, kicked off the episode by explaining that they had slept through their 2025 Daytime Emmy Awards win for Outstanding Daytime Talk Series. Rather than gracing the red carpet in Pasadena, California, the couple were "sound asleep" in their New York City apartment. "We had a lot going on. Friday was a very, very busy day," shared Kelly. "And we went to bed early – I was asleep by 8:45 p.m. and I think [Mark] was probably out by 9 p.m." However, the couple were woken up in the middle of the night by their dog, Lena, "because she hadn't been out for her night pee." Kelly and Mark explained that they had switched on their phones to "to illuminate the room", and saw they had received "70 text messages".

"To us, [that] means that something bad has happened to one of our parents," Kelly explained. "So we are, of course, terrified to click." The ABC star's most recent text message was from her son, Joaquin. "I was like, 'Oh no, something bad has happened,' " she added. However, the 22-year-old was simply asking his mom "to send him a picture of him with long, curly hair". "And then [Mark] said, 'Hey, we won an Emmy!'"

© ABC Kelly and Mark slept through the news

It seems the couple have a habit with sleeping through the special wins. Last year, Kelly and Mark missed out on being awarded with the Daytime Emmy for Outstanding Entertainment Talk Show Host. "We only win Emmys when we’re asleep!" said Kelly. "Last year, we were sound asleep and we won an Emmy. So this is proof that we need to be put to bed on Emmy night. We need to be put to sleep if we are going to win."

© ABC The couple proudly displayed their trophy

During the episode, the hosts took a moment to thank the academy for their honour. "Thank you very much, people in the academy. We really appreciate it," said Kelly. "This show is a labor of love. We do it with a very small, tiny group of people. It’s a true honor, but we couldn’t do it without our group and our incredible audience. Our show does not typically win the Emmy for best show, but I will say, you guys give us the Emmy every day. You are, I will repeat, our good luck charm."