Kelly Ripa's son Joaquin shares rare public message in support of older sibling

Kelly Ripa and Mark Consuelos couldn't be prouder of their three children, and the support they show each other. The Live with Kelly and Mark co-stars are parents to Michael, 28, Lola, 24, and Joaquin, 22, who are all pursuing careers in the entertainment industry. And over the weekend, they had reason to celebrate as Lola released her first single, 'Lola', from her debut EP. Her youngest brother Joaquin - who tends to keep a lower profile than his siblings - took to Instagram Stories to share the single cover with his followers. Kelly and Mark did the same.

Recommended video You may also like VIDEO: Meet Kelly Ripa and Mark Consuelos' family

Lola penned a message filled with gratitude as she shared further details of her single, which was accompanied by a series of photos of herself in the recording studio in London, along with selfies of her in the UK capital and a cute throwback of her as a child with her mom and older brother Michael. She wrote: "The first single, 'Lola' of my debut ep comes out at MIDNIGHT!!!!! 'Lola' was the first song @evigiorgi and I wrote together. I've said this to Evi a thousand times and I'll say it again; Evi created such a safe space for me to truly let my guard down and tap in to emotions I hadn't visited in a while and this is very much so reflected through the whole ep that is officially out in decemberrrrr!!!

© Instagram Kelly Ripa's son Joaquin posted in supported of his older sister Lola

"We had the best time with @urpaljoey creating this song. (dream team hehe). This feels like just the beginning of a new chapter in my musical journey and I cannot wait to have every single one of you on this journey with me. Thank you all for you endless support, love, and time. I appreciate it more than you know. Love youuuuu so much happy release day!!!!"

© Kelly Ripa/LIVE with Kelly and Mark Kelly Ripa and Mark Consuelos' children are incredibly close - pictured with Lola and Joaquin

Lola moved to London after graduating from New York University and has been pursuing her music career there ever since. She released her first single back in 2022, 'Paranoia Silverlining', and a year later she released her follow-up single, 'Divine Timing', followed by 'The Watcher' in 2024.

Kelly with her three children Michael, Lola and Joaquin

Joaquin, meanwhile, has plans to follow in his brother and parents' footsteps as an actor now that he's graduated from college. Before graduation, he spoke to the University of Michigan Athletics about his future career goals. He studied theatre at college, and was also part of the wrestling team. For a while, he wasn't sure which path to pursue after university, but concluded that for now, he would like to go down the acting route. He explained to the publication that he started to attend more auditions and even attended one on behalf of Michael.

© Kelly Ripa/LIVE with Kelly and Mark Joaquin on his graduation day

"I should actually look into doing this. That was the light bulb moment," he said as he opened up about doing an audition on his brother's behalf. During his final term at college, he appeared in 'A Few Good Men' in Ann Arbor, and his proud family went to watch him perform.