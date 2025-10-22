Jennifer Aniston confronts 'nepo baby' label with defiant statement

Jennifer Aniston has openly confronted the hot button topic of "nepo babies" during her podcast interview on Armchair Expert with Dax Shepard. The conversation got started with Dax and Jennifer talking about their fascination with actors when they were young, such as Charlie Sheen and Jason Bateman, who made a "katrillion movies" before becoming adults. Dax stated: "You could go like, 'Oh nepo baby, blah, blah, blah,' but it's like, 'No, these people have been practicing and were passionate about this since they were little kids.'"

Jennifer interjected while squinting her eyes: "That nepo baby thing…," as Dax added: "It's kind of annoying." The Friends actress, whose famous parents are John Aniston and Nancy Dow continued: "Well, you know why? Because here's the deal. I mean look at all the law firms. Blanky Blank Blanky and Blanky Blank. I mean, isn't that a version of [nepotism]? It's all in the family."

Jennifer argued: "Okay, so maybe you got into a door because you're so and so's kid, but if you suck, guess what? You're not gonna continue to do it." Dax responded: "They don't give a [expletive] after one or two [projects]," as Jennifer replied: "No!" He continued: "My point is what you're underestimating…You're only focusing on that you've inherited someone else's status and that is [an] objection. I get it. I would object to that. That's not fair to everyone else."

The actor further explained: "But what they're not thinking about is our children have been to sets many times. My kids understand about lenses. I was walking with my daughter when she was six. She made a joke, I laughed. [A] minute later she made the same joke. I didn't laugh and she said out loud at six years old, 'I went back to the well too much.'"

Jennifer responded: "Whoa." Dax added: "I'm like, 'yeah that's the house she grows up in.' She has a knowledge of this industry that I had about the automotive industry with automotive parents. She knows a lot [expletive] more and she'll show up knowing a lot more when she's competing with other kids. Now, is that cause the door was open for her? She has the skillset already." Jennifer added: "She was privy to having the education."

The Morning Show actress' parents taught her a thing or two about the entertainment industry. Nancy was mostly known for her roles in The Beverly Hillbillies and Wild Wild West in the 1960s. She was also featured in The Ice House and Pure. John became a household name for his notorious role on Days of Our Lives. He was also featured in Search for Tomorrow, The West Wing, Gilmore Girls and Mad Men.