Jennifer Aniston in disbelief over Reese Witherspoon's real name: 'I'm not calling you that'

Jennifer Aniston and Reese Witherspoon have been friends for decades, so it came as a shock to the Friends alum when she discovered that her The Morning Show co-star's real name is not Reese. Jennifer was left in disbelief after Reese revealed her birth name while they played LADBible's Do You Even Know Me? while promoting season four of their hit Apple TV+ series. Reese's birth name is Laura Jean Reese Witherspoon, but she shortened her moniker to her mother, Betty's maiden name before she began her acting career in the 90s.

During the game, Reese quizzed Jennifer and asked her: "What is my real middle name? A: Jane, B: Jean, or C: Joan." After Jennifer incorrectly guessed Jane, Reese confirmed that the answer should have been Jean. She added: "It's confusing. I'm Laura Jean." But it wasn't her middle name that surprised Jennifer, as she exclaimed: "Laura Jean?"

© Ladbible Jennifer was shocked to learn Reese's real name is Laura Jean Reese Witherspoon

When Reese confirmed. "That's my real name," an astonished Jennifer replied: "Laura! Who's Laura? Who the hell's Laura? I'm not calling you that from now on! Where did Reese come from?" Not put off by Jennifer's surprise, Reese explained: "It's my middle name. I'm Laura Jean Reese." When Jennifer quizzed her on why she uses Reese as her stage name, the Legally Blonde actress explained that she had always gone by the name. She isn't the only A-lister to adopt a stage name, either. See below for more celebrities who don't use their real names.



1/ 5 © Getty Emma Stone's real name is Emily Jean Stone Emma Stone Emma Stone was born Emily Jean Stone, but had to ditch her first name after joining the Screen Actors Guild and discovering there was another girl who shared her moniker. However, the Cruella star confessed she "would like to be" referred to by her original name whenever possible. When asked by The Hollywood Reporter whether she would correct a fan who called her Emily rather than Emma, she responded: "No. That would be so nice. I would like to be Emily."

2/ 5 © Getty Images Tom Cruise's real name is Thomas Cruise Mapother IV Tom Cruise Mission Impossible star Tom Cruise's full name is Thomas Cruise Mapother IV, after his father, Thomas Mapother III, but he shortened his moniker before his Hollywood career took off.



3/ 5 © Matt Baron/BEI/Shutterstock Helen Mirren's real name is Ilynea Lydia Mironoff Helen Mirren Dame Helen Mirren was born Ilynea Lydia Mironoff. In 1951, her father – a Russian taxi driver - changed the family name to the more Anglicised Mirren. Despite her Russian birth name and ancestry, she does not speak Russian but is fluent in French.



4/ 5 © Andrew Toth Lady Gaga's real name is Stefani Joanne Angelina Germanotta Lady Gaga Stefani Joanne Angelina Germanotta got her stage name from one of her producers, Rob Fusari. Rob texted her the Queen song "Radio Gaga" but somehow 'Radio' was autocorrected to 'Lady' and Lady Gaga was born.

