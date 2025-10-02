Skip to main contentSkip to footer
Beyoncé's daughter Rumi is the life of the party in new photos from lavish family affair for great-grandmother
The Carter family danced the night away for Jay-Z's grandmother's 100th birthday party on September 27 in New York City.

Nova M Bajamonti
Nova M BajamontiNews and Features Writer
13 hours ago
Beyoncé's eight-year-old daughter Rumi Carter was living her best life during Jay-Z's grandmother's lavish 100th birthday party. Rumi turned heads in a video posted by Beyoncé, as she danced the night away alongside her parents and great-grandmother Hattie White on September 27 in New York City. She donned an elegant white cocktail dress with a tutu bottom, textured flowers on its top, silver flats and long braids, as pictures showcased her holding her family member's hands as she showed off her best moves.

Beyoncé looked like a bombshell in her black corseted satin and suede dress with a deep frontal cut, white fur shawl, black gloves and classy Hollywood curls. The singer's customized gold purse stole the show being that it depicted Hattie's face on a coin with the city skyline behind her, and it read: "Hattie 100 Club" on the back. Jay-Z wore a sleek tuxedo and Tina Knowles rocked a red power suit.

Hattie was an absolute vision in a gorgeous blue two-piece with silver sequins, as she sported matching nails and had a blue hue in her white and braided hair bun. The "Single Ladies" performer's video showcased guests playing at a poker table, a delicious golden cake alongside gold balloons, and a long dinner table with gold accents. 

Rumi danced the night away

As the cherry on top of the festive evening, legendary artist Stevie Wonder took the stage for an intimate concert featuring his popular hits for Hattie, who is one of Stevie's biggest fans. Tina shared on Instagram: "Stevie said 'Happy Birthday to Ms. Hattie White,'" whom she referred to as, "the Golden Lady of the night." 

She wore a gorgeous white dress

She added: "The elegant, classy, beautiful lady turned 100 and was celebrated by her family and friends." Beyoncé's mother gushed: "Stevie Wonder, one of her favorite artists, paid tribute to her with her own private concert. We danced the night away. Those Carters know how to party!" Other celebrities in attendance included Megan Thee Stallion, Nas and Coldplay's Chris Martin. 

The Carters celebrated Hattie's 100th birthday

Hattie took the stage to thank everyone for attending and expressed: "I want to thank you for coming out and celebrating my 100th birthday. May God bless all of ya'll who traveled the road that I have traveled." Her speech during her 90th birthday party was featured on Beyoncé's song "Freedom." 

Beyonce wore a gorgeous corseted dress

When Jay-Z was honored at the 2019 NAACP President's Award Ceremony, he paid tribute to both his grandmother and his mother Gloria Carter onstage. He expressed: "I grew up knowing that I could accomplish anything because of those strong women in my house. I would like to dedicate this award to those beautiful women."

