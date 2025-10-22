Janet Jackson steals the show on the Dancers Against Cancer red carpet

The stars descended on The Beverly Hilton on Tuesday night for the 2025 Dancers Against Cancer Gala, with pop legend Janet Jackson stealing the show in a chic black dress that showcased her incredible figure. She is set to receive an icon award from fellow legend Liza Minelli at the event, marking Liza's first major public appearance since the Oscars in 2022. The gala, which will be hosted by Dancing With the Stars' Maks Chmerkovskiy, aims to raise money to provide financial assistance, resources and support to dancers and their families who have been impacted by cancer. Join HELLO! as we discover all the best looks from the glitzy night out.

1/ 5 © Getty Images Janet Jackson Janet looked chic in a black satin dress that featured long sleeves, a high neckline, a flirty hemline and a small train flowing down to the floor. She added black pantyhose and black pointed boots to complete the look, as well as chunky rings and earrings that shone under the spotlight. Her honey blonde hair was worn in perfectly styled waves as she dazzled on the red carpet.



2/ 5 © Getty Images JoJo Siwa JoJo looked loved up on the red carpet beside her boyfriend, Chris Hughes, who wore a brown collared polka-dot shirt and white trousers with black dress shoes. The blonde beauty wowed in a sleeveless black gown with a structured bodice and embellished straps, with a statement bow cinching in her waist. The dancer added a delicate necklace and pointed heels, with her hair worn in a half-up, half-down braided style.



3/ 5 © Getty Images Allison Holker The So You Think You Can Dance alum appeared in a glamorous, sequinned floor-length gown in a glittering champagne color, featuring a straight neckline and bold black straps that draped down into a large bow at the base of her spine. Allison added drop earrings and delicate bracelets to complete the look, and wore her blonde hair down in soft waves.



4/ 5 © Getty Images Debbie Gibson The singer-songwriter stunned in an elegant black gown with an off-the-shoulder neckline and a high slit on the skirt of the dress. Debbie added strappy black heels and dramatic drop earrings to her outfit, and completed the look with her blonde locks styled in a wavy blowout that fell past her shoulders.

