Debbie Gibson, 54, shows off endlessly long legs in tiny minidress and heels

Debbie Gibson was the envy of her fans when she displayed her never-ending legs in a backstage video.

The 54-year-old looked phenomenal wearing a bright green minidress with fringe detailing and a plunging neckline at a recent show in Utah.

The short length of her dress and the addition of a pair of sparkling silver towering heels made Debbie's toned legs look impossibly long.

Debbie shared a clip on Instagram that showed her striking several playful poses in an open doorway, and her stunning appearance drew the attention of her fans.

"Wow… the legs," one commented. A second exclaimed: "Love those legs!" A third added: "Gorgeous and stunning, always."

Beauty secrets

Debbie often causes a stir with her incredibly youthful appearance and previously opened up to HELLO! about how she looks after herself.

"Here's what's so funny," she said. "I would love to tell you that I have all this willpower with food. But on the contrary. I love pizza and donuts."

© Instagram Debbie's physique is often envied by fans

However, Debbie is still mindful in her approach to food after navigating a series of health concerns over the years, from Lyme disease to debilitating gut issues, so she doesn't overindulge.

"I promote Dr. Kelly Anne's bone broth because I have legitimately loved bone broth my whole life. I need to find ways of not bombarding my system," she explained.

© Getty Images Debbie is a big fan of bone broth

"Nutrition is so important to how you look, and I don't mean weight," she admitted "It's about being clear. I don't eat giant plates of food because my body can't handle it. I end up with fatigue or pain or other unpleasant symptoms."

Debbie's mindset towards exercise has also changed over the years. "I used to over-exercise," she confessed. "I would wake up and run the stadium steps in LA, and then I'd go swimming, and then something else.

© Instagram Debbie doesn't over-exercise

"I was addicted to having the look where I looked drawn and had to have this big sweat on. But what I didn't realize then was that it was my adrenals screaming 'May-day'."

Debbie continued: "On stage, I'll push my limits. But I don't overdo exercise otherwise. I have a Peloton to use when I want to. But I do 10 or 15 mins of low-impact work. Then I walk my dog, jog, or do things which feel like they flow and fit into my life."

© YouTube Debbie has had no plastic surgery

The singer's glowing complexion is also evident, something she joked is down to "good lighting" and "great genes", before revealing she hasn't turned to plastic surgery.

"I don't do anything to my face," she said, of fillers or Botox. "I don't subscribe to the aging perception either. I think that girls or women should feel as cute as they want."