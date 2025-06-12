Jane Seymour is over the moon about the adorable new member of her blended family – baby Kristie Love Keach!

Jane announced the arrival of her son Kristopher's first child in an Instagram video direct from the hospital, with his wife, Miso, smiling from the birthing bed while the new dad held Kristie in his arms.

To see Kristie's birth announcement, watch below...

WATCH: Jane Seymour welcomes fourth grandchild in touching tribute

A new addition

© Instagram Jane was overjoyed at Kristie's arrival

"This is the most magical moment ever," the actress said in the clip as she helped hold the baby. "This is my beautiful son Kris and Miso, [they] have created this extraordinary beautiful child."

She welcomed Kris and his twin John 29 years ago with her fourth husband, James Keach; they sadly split in 2015 after 22 years together. Jane added a touching caption to welcome her new grandchild into the world and revealed the sweet connection that she held with the doctor who delivered Kristie.

"I'm so excited for Miso and Kris! I was there right after the birth and so grateful to @drsherryr," she wrote. "She's delivered three grandkids and the twins, she's an amazing woman! Kristie Love Keach is perfect and we are all so thrilled to have her join our family."

© Getty Images Kristopher and Miso are Kristie's proud parents

Kristopher and Miso tied the knot in December 2021 in an intimate ceremony at Jane's Malibu home, with Jane sharing insight into their special day to HELLO!

"It was so moving to see them exchange their vows, especially with the influence of both their cultures and in the presence of family that had traveled from Korea and London, some for the first time ever," she said.

"It was also very emotional for Kris to celebrate in the home where he grew up and that holds so many great memories." The lovebirds also married in a traditional-style wedding in Miso's home country of Korea.

A proud grandmother

© Instagram She has three other grandchildren through her daughter Katherine

Aside from the new addition to the Seymour family, Jane is also the proud grandmother of Willa, Luna and Rowan, the children of her daughter Katherine.

The Dr Quinn, Medicine Woman star revealed that she was keeping her old outfits for her eldest granddaughter Willa, who loves "dressing up".

"I used to be able to keep all my costumes so I have in my closet everything from the 1700s up to the present day," Jane told People in 2020.

© Instagram Willa is a budding fashionista

"And I've got some amazing selection of clothes from all the movies I've been in. So all the beautiful '40s clothes that the late Nolan Miller did for me for Crossings. And I've got individual pieces by Karl Lagerfeld, David Emanuel designed all kinds of amazing outfits for me when I did War and Remembrance and on and on. So I have quite a history in my closet."

"She's only seven, but she has discovered my closet and my shoes," she added.

A blended family

© Getty Images She is a proud mom of six

The 74-year-old is a mom to six kids: Kalen, 56, Jenni, 45, Katherine, 43, Sean, 39, and 29-year-old twins John and Kristopher. Kalen and Jenni are actually her stepchildren, whom she raised as her own despite splitting from their fathers.

However, Jane shared that she disliked the stepchild label and referred to them simply as her kids. "We don't use the word stepkids," she explained to The Guardian in 2013. "We do not distinguish. I'm very proud of all my children, and I spend a lot of time with them."

"If I co-parent a child, as I did Kalen and Jenni, I'm incredibly close to those mothers and their stepfathers," she continued. "Jenni's sisters from her mother's following marriage will spend Christmas or New Year's with me. My twins refer to Kalen's two brothers from his mother's then-marriage as their brothers from another mother."