Keith Urban has a surprising reaction to a fan's name amid divorce from Nicole Kidman — watch

Keith Urban returned to Nashville on Friday, October 17 for the final stop of his High and Alive World Tour, and left fans in hysterics after an interaction with one audience member. In footage captured and shared on social media by media agency Nashville Experience, Keith asked someone in the front row: "What’s your name?" She then replied off-mic, and Keith could be heard replying: "What? I’m not going to like your name? What?" Then, to clear up the confusion, the fan answered: "It’s Nicole."

Nicole is the name of Keith's estranged wife, Oscar-winning Nicole Kidman, with whom he is in the middle of divorcing. But showing his sense of humor, the moment didn't faze the country singer, as he collapsed to the floor on his back as he laughed alongside the crowd.

The final concert of the tour came one day after Keith was forced to cancel his October 16 2025 show at Bon Secours Wellness Arena in Greenville, South Carolina, after he was diagnosed with laryngitis and placed "on complete vocal rest".

In a statement of his own, Keith shared with fans: "Hey Greenville, I’m so SO sorry to have to cancel the show ….I know all the logistics it takes to get to a concert these days and I’ve never taken any of that, or any of YOU for granted. I’m looking forward to getting back there when we can!!!!!"

© Getty Images Keith has been on tour

The moment comes weeks after news of his separation from Nicole. The actress filed for divorce on Tuesday, September 30, in Nashville, where the couple has lived since 2007.

According to court documents obtained by People, Nicole cited irreconcilable differences as the reason for the split. The pair reportedly had several conflicting work commitments that kept them apart, between Keith's worldwide tour in support of his most recent album High, and Nicole's various projects, such as Practical Magic 2 and the newest season of Big Little Lies.

They are parents to two teenage daughters, Sunday Rose, 17, and 14-year-old Faith Margaret.