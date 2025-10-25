See Hocus Pocus child star, now 43, as she hits red carpet 32 years after hit movie

Disney's 1993 smash hit, Hocus Pocus, is classic Halloween viewing. While in the past, we'd dust off our VHS tape of the movie, it's now available to stream on Disney+, meaning we can tap into the nostalgia of the romp at the click of a button.

Though the film is almost 32 years old, we still think of the cast fondly, and this week we were treated to a glimpse of one of the child actors from the show, as she took to the red carpet for the InStyle Imagemaker Awards in Bel Air.

Thursday night saw Thora Birch, who played Dani Dennison in the witchy flick, attend the prestigious event dressed in a Winnifred Sanderson-approved ensemble, comprising towering black patent platform shoes, blood red lipstick, and a black and red blazer dress. A nod to her spooky beginnings, Thora, now 43, added blue streaks to her light blonde hair.

© Getty Images Thora Birch attends the InStyle Imagemaker Awards 2025

Hocus Pocus 3?

Avid Hocus Pocus fans will remember that a sequel to the film, simply titled Hocus Pocus 2 was released in 2022, though Thora did not appear in the reprise. However, in news that will delight fans of the 90s classic, Thora shared on Thursday that she would be "super open" to a third iteration of the movie, which is reportedly in the works.

© Getty Images Thora Birch said she is open to the idea of Hocus Pocus 3

"I mean, I'd like to know what they land on for how Dani wound up," the actor told Entertainment Tonight at the awards. "I'm super open to the idea. Just, you know, they like talking about this stuff. So, we'll see." Rumors are currently swirling about a third film, after fellow Hocus Pocus star Bette Midler let the (black) cat out of the bag on Watch What Happens Live last week. Revealing that she has seen the script, Bette said: "I got very excited. And now we're trying to figure out what it is and where it's going to be and how much it's going to cost and all those logistical things."

© Getty Images Thora Birch made a nod to her witchy beginnings with blue hair

Thora's roles since Hocus Pocus

© Ron Galella Collection via Getty Thora Birch was a child when she appeared in Hocus Pocus

Thora appeared in cult classic American Beauty and was nominated for a BAFTA for the role. In 2012 Thora took a break from acting, resuming in 2018 with indie films including Above Suspicion. She went on to appear as Mary in The Walking Dead. Embracing her spooky side once more, Thora was set to appear in Netflix's Wednesday, but left during production of season one, reportedly due to artistic differences.