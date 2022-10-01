Does Hocus Pocus 2 live up to the original? Here's what viewers are saying about the sequel

We may earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article

The wait for Hocus Pocus 2 is finally over as the follow-up to the 1993 Halloween classic is now available to stream on Disney+.

Viewers have been taking to the streaming site in their droves to check out the movie, which sees the return of the iconic Sanderson Sisters, played by Bette Midler, Sarah Jessica Parker and Kathy Najimy. But does it live up to the original? Check out what viewers have been saying below …

Taking to Twitter, many viewers said the film went above and beyond their expectations for the film. As one wrote: "I think we were all prepared for #HocusPocus2 to be campy and fun, nostalgic, and maybe even a little dumb — I'm not sure any of us were prepared for it to actually be as good as it was!"

Another said: "Just finished Hocus Pocus 2 and it was so great to see these 3 together again after almost 30 years! The magic is still there. I had a blast watching this with my family. A must watch for all 90's kids."

Hocus Pocus 2 is streaming on Disney+

"#HocusPocus2 did not disappoint! Brought back my childhood favourites," someone else added, and many more said they would like to see a third film. "HOCUS POCUS 3 PLEASE," one said.

The sequel comes almost 30 years after the original

"I have to say I actually really enjoyed Hocus Pocus 2. The cast was great and I didn't need an insane plot to be entertained. Also kinda loved the Sanderson sisters backstory and 'redemption'. I wouldn't be mad at a 3."

So will you be tuning in? Hocus Pocus 2 is set 30 years after the first story as three high school students based in Salem, Massachusetts, get together to perform a séance.

However, chaos strikes when they accidentally resurrect the Black Flame Candle and the Sanderson sisters return. As the synopsis reads, the students "must figure out how to stop the child-hungry witches from wreaking a new kind of havoc on the world."

