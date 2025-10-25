Hailee Steinfeld makes an exciting announcement: 'Felt it was time to move!'

Hailee Steinfeld just made a big move. The Oscar-nominated actress announced to her 20.8 million Instagram followers that her newsletter, Beau Society, was making a big move. Hailee, 28, captioned a photo of her soft smiling in a black jacket: "Beau Society is now on Substack!! I couldn’t be more excited about this. Link in bio." Her fans loved the announcement. One person commented on the post in all caps: "WELCOME BACK !!!!! WE ABSOLUTELY MISSED YOU QUEEN!" While another fan wrote: "So excited!!!"

Hailee explained the decision more in Beau Society's first post on Substack. She wrote: "Surprise! We're on Substack now! After delivering this letter to all of you for the past year, I felt it was time to move! I'm really excited about it. I love Substack. So many of my friends love Substack. Plus, there are so many incredible features Substack offers, so the party's bound to be more fun here."

What is Beau Society?

Hailee's decision to move Beau Society to Substack is definitely in line with the current trends. Substack is an online publishing platform where writers can build their own newsletters, articles, and videos. A key feature of Substack is that it allows creators the option of monetizing their work. HELLO! has our own Substack – subscribe to The HELLO! Royal Club here.

© Getty Images Hailee starred in Sinners with Michael B. Jordan

After moving to the platform, Beau Society already has over 87,000 subscribers. Hailee launched the newsletter in August 2024 "after years of dreaming about it" and "searching for a better way to connect with people I care about in a way that felt deeply personal, beyond the noise of social media." The actress named it Beau Society because everyone in her family calls her "Beau."

© Getty Hailee was 14 years old when she was nominated for an Oscar for her role in True Grit.

She explains on the newsletter's about page that she intends to write about life updates, unscripted conversations, stories from set, and what she's "watching, wearing, shopping, trying, making, listening to, and inspired by." Hailee also answers reader questions. In her first post on Substack, she wrote about the question: "Can you really have it all?"

Hailee mused: "Maybe it's my age, the fact that I just got married, or the nature of my career, but for whatever reason, this question all of a sudden feels incredibly relevant. I'd say it just keeps popping up, but if I'm honest, I keep bringing it up in conversations."

© Getty Images Josh and Hailee got engaged in November 2024

Who is Hailee Steinfeld married to?

In May 2025, the actress married the Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen, 29. The two were first linked in May 2023 and went Instagram official over a year later in July 2024. Josh posted photos of him with Hailee to his 1.8 million Instagram followers with the caption: "Onward." Hailee is a huge supporter of Josh and his career and is often spotted at Bills games.

© Instagram Their wedding was in Montecito, California

At the after party for the premiere of Hailee's film Sinners, she told E! News: "I'm so proud of [Josh] and everything that he does, every single day, let alone during the season. I'm just so grateful to be able to share this with him as well."