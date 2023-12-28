Hawkeye star Hailee Steinfeld makes rare appearance at rumored fiance Josh Allen's NFL game

Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce may be the NFL's hot new couple but there's been another pop star and her football player boyfriend building their own Love Story – Hailee Steinfeld and Buffalo Bill's quarterback Josh Allen.

Hailee, who starred in Disney+ series Hawkeye, made a rare appearance with her family at Josh's game in Los Angeles on December 24, cheering on her beau as his team beat the Los Angeles Chargers 22-24 and keeping the Bills hopes of winning their conference alive.

Much like Philadelphia Eagles' player Jason Kelce's wife Kylie, Hailee prefers to sit in the stands than take a seat in the suites, and she was snapped by fans talking to her family and chatting with other guests at the game.

The 27-year-old and Josh have been quietly dating since early 2023; they were pictured on several occasions in New York City, sparking rumors that a relationship was brewing before being spotted on vacation together in Mexico.

© David Eulitt Mike Danna #51 of the Kansas City Chiefs applies defensive pressure to Josh Allen

In August, Josh appeared on a podcast where Hailee was described as his "girlfriend," and he admitted that "the fact that anybody cares about [this romance] still blows my mind".

Reports since have hinted that the 28-year-old player is keen to get engaged to Hailee, although neither have spoken about their future plans, nor has Hailee been pictured wearing an engagement ring.

© Alberto E. Rodriguez Hailee and Taylor arrive at the premiere of Romeo & Juliet in 2013

Hailee has been pictured at several games though, including visiting London, England with Josh for his game in October, and the two enjoyed an early Thanksgiving together with her family.

However she was not pictured at the Bills vs Chiefs game, which Taylor attended; the Bills beat the Chiefs.

© Instagram Taylor Swift is now dating NFL star Travis Kelce

Hailee has also found a group of friends in the other wives and girlfriends of the Bills players, as she attended their Christmas party in early December at the home of Micah Richmond Hyde.

The actress found fame at the age of 14 when she was nominated for an Oscar and a BAFTA for her work in True Grit. She went on to star in Pitch Perfect 2 and 3, and has voiced Charlie in the acclaimed Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse and the sequel, Spider-Man: Beyond the Spider-Verse.

© Instagram Hailee attended the Bills Christmas party

She was also a member of Taylor's girl squad during the 1989 era after they became friends in 2013. Hailee appeared on stage during the 1989 world tour, and joined Taylor at the 2015 MTV VMA Awards and 2015 Billboard Music Awards, where they won awards for the 'Bad Blood' music video.

Hailee released her debut single 'Love Myself' in 2015 and has toured with Katy Perry and Meghan Trainor.