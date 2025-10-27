Connie Britton takes a big step with long-time partner David Windsor

Actress Connie Britton has been spotted wearing a ring on her left-hand ring finger as she shared a kiss with long-time partner, producer David Windsor. The couple were seen embracing at LAX airport in Los Angeles. The couple looked smitten, with Connie wrapping her arms affectionately around David during their rare public outing. The actress was previously married to her college sweetheart, investment banker John Britton, from 1991 to 1995. Their engagement was confirmed in an exclusive from People.

In March 2025, the actress opened up about her relationship with David in an interview with Parade, sharing how she knew he was "the one." The Dirty John star said: "What I was really looking for was a partnership where there's constant growth, on both sides, and a sort of deepening of each other." Connie added that it was more than just a feeling of finding "true love", but realising she had a partner for life. "I found somebody who I can walk on a journey with that is going to be constantly ever-changing," she added.

Connie and David started quietly dating in 2019. "Right before COVID," she confirmed in an interview with Andy Cohen on SiriusXM's Radio Andy. "I have an amazing man in my life now," she gushed in 2023.

© Getty Connie and David at the 2025 Vanity Fair Oscar Party

Recalling what happened, the actress told Andy: "I walked into his party, and I was like, 'Oh my gosh, I don't know a single soul at this party.'

"And so I'm talking to my friend, and he looks past me, and he sees David across the room, and he is like, 'There's someone here you have to meet.' And it was like, I'll never forget that moment because I turned around and I looked at who he was pointing at and I was like, 'Oh yeah, I wanna meet him.' "

© Getty The couple are very private

Nervous to approach David, Connie joked that she wasn't "going to walk up like a total dork box," and instead asked her friend to encourage David to email her, which is exactly what he did, and on the very next day.

© Getty Connie and David in 2022

The pair delighted fans with their joint appearance at the HBO/HBO Max Emmy Nominees Reception in September 2022. Following the Emmys reception, Connie and David were spotted next at the 2023 premiere of his new sitcom, Not Dead Yet, as well as the 2025 Vanity Fair Oscar Party Hosted By Radhika Jones on March 2.

© Photo: Instagram Connie with her son

Connie is a proud mom to her son, Yoby, 13, whom she welcomed via adoption in 2011. For Connie, introducing David to her son was a momentous step, but it's all worked out for the best, with the Life List star raving that her beau was "definitely stepping into that more paternal role," in an interview with People. A father himself, David shares two children, named Archie and Tilly, with his ex-wife.