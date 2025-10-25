Meet Hallmark star Robert Buckley's actress wife Jennifer Wade

Robert Buckley's newest Hallmark movie premieres on Saturday, October 25. And while Halloween has yet to arrive, on Hallmark, it's Christmas season! The 44-year-old actor is starring in Merry Christmas, Ted Cooper! alongside Kimberley Sustad and Meghan Heffern. The newest Christmas film follows weatherman Ted Cooper, played by Robert, who reunites with his high school crush while on vacation in his hometown. This isn't Robert's first Christmas film. The actor also starred in Netflix's 2018 movie, The Christmas Contract with Hilarie Burton.

Robert started his acting career in 2006 and is best known for his roles as Kirby Atwood on Lipstick Jungle and Clay Evans on One Tree Hill. While the actor may be living in a winter wonderland on-screen in Merry Christmas, Ted Cooper!, his off-screen life is just as interesting. Robert is married to fellow actor Jennifer "Jenny" Wade. Here's everything we know about her.

© Getty Images Like Robert, Jenny is an actress Jenny, 45, is in the entertainment industry like her husband. She started acting in 1999 and is best known for playing Liz Traynor on The Good Guys and the demon Nina on The CW's series Reaper. She has slowed down her acting career since 2016, with just a handful of roles. Most recently, she appeared in an episode of Magnum P.I.

© X (formerly Twitter) Jenny and Robert married in 2018 Robert posted to X (formerly Twitter) in May of 2018 confirming he and Jenny tied the knot. The actor posted a photo of him and Jenny covered in cake with the caption: "Post-cake fight with (Borat voice) MY WIIIIFE." That same day, Jenny shared photos to Instagram, writing: "Had our cake, ate it too, found more cake, said I do."

© Instagram The couple are parents to two children Jenny and Robert are parents to two children – a son born in early 2022 and a daughter born in late 2024. The couple have not shared the names of their children. They announced the birth of their daughter to Instagram with a series of photos and the simple caption: "Thankful is too small a word for this feeling."

© Instagram Jenny and Robert don't share their kids' faces on social media Not only have the actors not shared their children's names, they also choose not to share their faces on social media. In any photos with their son and daughter, Jenny and Robert choose to cover their faces with an emoji. On Mother's Day this year, Robert wrote to Instagram: "Happy Mothers Day, @jennywade. Thank you for being the heart, brains, glue and secret sauce of our awesome little family. We're so lucky to have you in our lives and we celebrate you every day of the year (but today you get cards)."