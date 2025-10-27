Hugh Jackman makes first red carpet appearance with Sutton Foster as a couple following Deborra-Lee Furness divorce

Actor Hugh Jackman and his girlfriend Sutton Foster made their red carpet debut as a couple on Sunday night, following the Wolverine star's divorce from ex-wife Deborra-Lee Furness. Sutton, 50, joined Hugh, 57, at the Los Angeles premiere of his new film Song Sung Blue during AFI Fest, held at the TCL Chinese Theatre. The pair appeared happy and relaxed, wrapping their arms around each other and sharing smiles as they posed for photographers. Hugh looked dapper in a black suit and tie, paired with a white shirt. Sutton looked fresh and glowing in a low-cut black satin dress.
Date nights
Just days earlier, the pair attended Richard Marx’s After Hours Confession event in New York City, and they were also spotted enjoying a night out at the Fetch Pet Gala, where Sutton turned heads in a chic strapless ensemble.
Hand in hand
The duo have been dating now for nearly nine months. They publicly confirmed their relationship when they went out for dinner and then enjoyed a hand-in-hand stroll in Los Angeles together back in January 2025. A week later they were seen kissing as they patiently waited for their In-N-Out order. The pair may now be in their honeymoon period officially as a couple but the two have known each other for years.
Music man
In October 2021 as the two rehearsed for The Music Man, Hugh shared a behind-the-scenes video on social media and wrote: "There are hundreds who've made this moment happen. But there's one in particular I pay tribute to - Sutton, this show is nothing without you. You're an exceptional talent and friend. Your joy brings the entire company of The Music Man to life. I can't wait for the world to see you as Marian. They are in for an explosion of awesome."
Simply the best
Then in February 2022, Sutton took to social media to share: "This man. An honor to be by your side. You. Are. The. BEST." In June 2022, Sutton packed on the compliments about Hugh during her interview for Vogue. She shared: "He has an impeccable reputation of being the hardest working man, incredibly kind, and generous - and all of that is true."
Best friends
She added: "He disarms everyone, and he doesn't make anything about him. And he's now become one of my best friends, which was a surprise, because you usually go into these things thinking, 'Well, I hope we get along.' But we just spent Memorial Day with our families. It's really fun to meet new friends after 40."