Sutton Foster shares heartwarming red carpet moment with unexpected guest following Hugh Jackman appearance

Sutton Foster was glowing as she bonded with an unexpected friend at the inaugural FetchPet Gala in New York City on Monday night. The Broadway icon looked stunning at the black-tie event in a strapless black gown with a sweetheart neckline, made of both satin and velvet material. She added open-toed, metallic heels and an eye-catching pink clutch in the shape of a book, with gold edges and an image of a French Bulldog printed on the cover. Sutton wore her brunette locks down in subtle waves past her shoulders and accessorized with delicate jewelry.

The Tony Award-winner seemed to tear up for a moment as she met with an unexpected guest on the green carpet – an adorable black and white puppy, who immediately snugged into her side as she held it to her chest. The star was then joined by Broadway legend Bernadette Peters, who took her turn holding the tiny puppy while Sutton shared a moment with a beige-colored pooch.

The event was held at The Café Carlyle in NYC, and featured performances from Sutton, Bernadette, and Hamilton superstar Leslie Odom Jr. The gala aimed to raise money for Broadway Cares, Broadway Barks, Project Street Vet and Wags & Walks, with shelter dogs from the North Shore Animal League joining in on the fun in bespoke collars. Sutton and Bernadette acted as the masters of ceremonies for the special night.

Sutton's glamorous appearance comes just a day after she was spotted touching down in NYC with her partner, Hugh Jackman, in a rare appearance for the pair. They confirmed their relationship in January after rumors abounded that she was the Wolverine actor's love interest. Sutton and Hugh previously co-starred in The Music Man together on Broadway in 2021 and 2022.

Hugh looked laid back as he walked through the airport dressed in a white shirt and black slacks with a trucker cap and black face mask. Sutton sported a gray shirt under a yellow cardigan, as well as black jeans and a scarf to complete the look. The Australian star finalized his divorce from Deborra-Lee Furness in June, almost two years after the pair announced their separation to the shock of fans worldwide.

"We have been blessed to share almost three decades together as husband and wife in a wonderful, loving marriage. Our journey now is shifting, and we have decided to separate to pursue our individual growth," they said in the statement.

"Our family has been and always will be our highest priority. We undertake this next chapter with gratitude, love, and kindness. We greatly appreciate your understanding in respecting our privacy as our family navigates this transition in all of our lives. This is the sole statement either of us will make."

Deborra-Lee and Hugh were married for 27 years and share two children together. She hinted at her heartbreak in an interview with the Daily Mail in May, sharing that she had experienced "the traumatic journey of betrayal". The 69-year-old continued: "It's a profound wound that cuts deep, however I believe in a higher power and that God/the universe, whatever you relate to as your guidance, is always working FOR us."

"This belief has helped me navigate the breakdown of an almost three-decade marriage. I have gained much knowledge and wisdom through this experience. Even when we are presented with apparent adversity, it is leading us to our greatest good, our true purpose. It can hurt, but in the long run, returning to yourself and living within your own integrity, values and boundaries is liberation and freedom." Deborra-Lee added that she was "grateful" for their marriage, and explained that it taught her "to recognize and heal the broken parts".