Inside Hugh Jackman and Sutton Foster's date night at New York City Gala

Sutton Foster and Hugh Jackman enjoyed a festive date night and for a good cause. The power couple recently attended The Fetch Pet Gala at The Carlyle Hotel in New York City on October 20. HELLO! exclusively covered the green carpet, which was covered in faux green grass for the plethora of adorable dogs that were up for adoption from the North Shore Animal League America. Sutton initially arrived alone and posed for the cameras with a rescue pup, who effortlessly got cuddly on her shoulder.

The actress wore a black strapless curve-hugging satin dress, with a gorgeous suede flower on her hip. She finished the sleek look off with silver heels and wavy hair. After the green carpet, Sutton headed into the reception and cocktail area before heading into the dinner space where Hugh eventually joined her. The couple looked cozy as they were seated next to each other and matched, as Hugh donned an all-black suit and tie to go with Sutton's elegant outfit.

© Getty Images The pair enjoyed a cozy dinner at the gala

The duo have been dating now for nearly nine months. They publicly confirmed their relationship when they went out for dinner and then enjoyed a hand-in-hand stroll in Los Angeles together back in January. A week later they were seen kissing as they patiently waited for their In-N-Out order. The pair may now be in their honeymoon period officially as a couple but the two have known each other for years.

© Getty Images Sutton posed with a rescue pup on the green carpet

In October 2021 as the two rehearsed for The Music Man, Hugh shared a behind-the-scenes video on social media and wrote: "There are hundreds who've made this moment happen. But there's one in particular I pay tribute to — Sutton, this show is nothing without you. You're an exceptional talent and friend. Your joy brings the entire company of The Music Man to life. I can't wait for the world to see you as Marian. They are in for an explosion of awesome."

© Getty Images Sutton performed onstage at the gala

Then in February 2022, Sutton took to social media to share: "This man. An honor to be by your side. You. Are. The. BEST." In June 2022, Sutton packed on the compliments about Hugh during her interview for Vogue. She shared: "He has an impeccable reputation of being the hardest working man, incredibly kind, and generous—and all of that is true."

© Getty Images The pair worked on The Music Man together

She added: "He disarms everyone, and he doesn't make anything about him. And he's now become one of my best friends, which was a surprise, because you usually go into these things thinking, 'Well, I hope we get along.' But we just spent Memorial Day with our families. It's really fun to meet new friends after 40." During The Fetch Pet Gala dinner, Sutton performed "If I Were a Bell," from Guys and Dolls, as well as a mix of Ella Fitzgerald's "Undecided," "The Nearness of You," and "Mabel This Time," which is a funny Cabaret parody. Later on, guests were surprised by a piano set by John Legend. The gala raised over $530,000, which will be donated to Broadway Cares/Equity Fights AIDS, Broadway Barks, Project Street Vet and Wags & Walks.