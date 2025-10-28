Justin Trudeau's father, Pierre Trudeau's famous girlfriends revealed amid Katy Perry romance

Justin Trudeau and pop star Katy Perry just made their relationship official. After months of speculation and blurry paparazzi pictures, the politician walked out hand-in-hand with the singer in Paris on her 41st birthday. The former Liberal Prime Minister of Canada was previously married to Sophie Grégoire Trudeau. The pair split in 2023, which is his only confirmed public relationship. His father, Pierre Trudeau, served two non-consecutive terms as Prime Minister of Canada. And, like his son, Pierre famously dipped his toe into the celebrity dating pool with a string of high-profile romances with glamorous stars before marrying Justin's mother, Margaret Sinclair. Keep reading for all the famous women Pierre Trudeau was linked to.
Barbra Streisand
The beginning of Pierre Trudeau's first term in office kicked off with a glitzy, short-lived relationship with Barbra Streisand. Pierre, who was 50 at the time, met the actress, who was 27, in 1968 at the premiere for her film Funny Girl. In her memoir, My Name is Barbra, she recalls spotting the politician and remarking to a friend, "That's the kind of man I would like to date."
When the pair officially met, she said that "Trudeau was very dapper, intelligent, intense ... kind of a combination of Albert Einstein and Napoleon (only taller). And he was doing important work. I was dazzled." Despite the whirlwind affair that saw the Prime Minister and the actress dallying across the US-Canadian border, Barbra admitted she soon found herself "a bit scared of the intensity of this relationship" and ultimately called it quits. However, she revealed in the memoir that the two remained in touch for more than 30 years until his death in 2000.
Kim Cattrall
In true Samantha Jones fashion, Kim Cattrall, who was 37 years the politician's junior, simply called Pierre up. In a profile with Maclean's magazine at the time, Kim said: "I asked myself, 'How do you go about getting a date with the prime minister?’ and then I just decided to call him up and ask for one," she told the Canadian publication.
"He's certainly a dream of a date. Very charming, kind and a total gentleman," Kim told the magazine. After the awards, Kim also revealed the couple went to dinner and wound up the evening at the after-Genie party where they partook of "a little cha-cha and a little waltz."
Margot Kidder
Margot Kidder, better known as the original Lois Lane, was another actress linked to the politician. The two were said to have had a brief romance in the early '80s amid his divorce from Margaret Trudeau and prior to her one-year marriage to French filmmaker, Philippe de Broca. The pair reportedly met at a dinner and bonded over shared political values.
Margot later recalled Pierre was "very encouraging with my work in the nuclear freeze movement". Pierre's government had been allowing the US Reagan administration to test nuclear-capable cruise missiles in Canadian airspace. The actress reportedly argued with Reagan in the presence of Pierre at a dinner party. Later, his decision to launch a global peace initiative in the final months of his prime ministership in 1983 was said to have been inspired by his interaction with Margot.
Liona Boyd
Pierre also was in an eight-year relationship with Canadian guitarist Liona Boyd. "I cared deeply for Pierre, but I was not totally in love with him," she later recalled, as per the Ottawa Citizen. She added that she wrote a song for him that was never recorded. "It's in a country style and it almost got recorded by Tanya Tucker because she loved it and it would have been perfect for her and Glen Campbell," Boyd said. "But then they broke up." The song is called So Many Years Apart, and features the lyrics, 'age is not important in the language of the art. Who cares that our birthdays are so many years apart?' referring to the couple's 30-year age gap.