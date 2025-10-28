Justin Trudeau's father, Pierre Trudeau's famous girlfriends revealed amid Katy Perry romance

The beginning of Pierre Trudeau's first term in office kicked off with a glitzy, short-lived relationship with Barbra Streisand. Pierre, who was 50 at the time, met the actress, who was 27, in 1968 at the premiere for her film Funny Girl. In her memoir, My Name is Barbra, she recalls spotting the politician and remarking to a friend, "That's the kind of man I would like to date."

When the pair officially met, she said that "Trudeau was very dapper, intelligent, intense ... kind of a combination of Albert Einstein and Napoleon (only taller). And he was doing important work. I was dazzled." Despite the whirlwind affair that saw the Prime Minister and the actress dallying across the US-Canadian border, Barbra admitted she soon found herself "a bit scared of the intensity of this relationship" and ultimately called it quits. However, she revealed in the memoir that the two remained in touch for more than 30 years until his death in 2000.