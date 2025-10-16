8 celebrities who married or dated politicians

Elizabeth was an integral part of John's rise to political fame

“Elizabeth Taylor, do you think it’s forever?” That Taylor Swift lyric might well have echoed in Republican Senator John Warner’s mind when he married the legendary actress in 1976.

He was husband number six (of seven), but their marriage was her longest – lasting for six years until 1982. The pair met on a blind date when he escorted her to a dinner hosted by Queen Elizabeth at the British Embassy in Washington, D.C.

Elizabeth soon became instrumental in his political rise, campaigning alongside him during his 1978 Senate run. Voters turned out in droves to catch a glimpse of Liz; but clearly liked what they saw in John, who ended up winning.

