Inside Joe Jonas and Demi Lovato's relationship — from costars to exes

Joe Jonas, 35, just kicked off his 20th anniversary tour with his brothers, Kevin Jonas, 37, and Nick Jonas, 32, on Sunday, August 10. And a special guest joined The Jonas Brothers as they performed at MetLife Stadium in New Jersey.

Demi Lovato reunited with her Camp Rock co-stars to perform a few songs from their hit 2008 Disney movie. Before Joe and Demi performed "This Is Me" and "Wouldn't Change a Thing" together, The Jonas Brothers played "Gotta Find You."

In Camp Rock, Joe and Demi played love interests. The two started dating off screen too. Here's everything to know about Joe and Demi's relationship.

© Getty Images Joe and Demi onstage during the JONAS20 tour

2008

Demi starred as Mitchie Torres in Camp Rock opposite Joe who starred as Shane Gray. The film raked in 8.9 million viewers, becoming the second most viewed Disney Channel Original Movie behind High School Musical 2.

2010

Joe and Demi reprised their roles in Camp Rock 2: The Final Jam. The two began dating in real life, only to break up shortly after in May 2010.

© WireImage Joe, Demi, and Nick at the 2017 Vanity Fair Oscar Party

2013

Demi went public about her struggles with substance abuse. Joe revealed that he tried to support her the best he could.

"I really got to know her and got to see the ins and outs of what she was struggling with," Joe told Vulture in 2013. "I felt like I needed to take care of her, but at the same time, I was living a lie because I wasn't happy but felt like I had to stay in it for her because she needed help. I couldn't express any of that, of course, because I had a brand to protect."

© Getty Images Demi and Joe have known each other for 18 years

2016

Joe and Demi reunited for a surprise performance in Los Angeles with his band DNCE. The artists performed separately before singing "Toothbrush" together.

"Getting back together and getting to perform with Joe is awesome," Demi told Billboard.

© Getty Images The two are success stores for Disney Channel

2017

Both Demi and Joe attended the Vanity Fair Oscars party and posed for a photo with Nick.

2019

Sophie and Joe threw two weddings

In May, Joe married actress Sophie Turner in a Las Vegas chapel. A month later, the couple threw a formal wedding in southern France.

"The first night I met him, I wept to my brother. I was like, 'I love this man so much!' And I knew! And that was it!" Sophie told Jimmy Fallon during an appearance on The Tonight Show.

2020

Demi was briefly engaged to actor Max Ehrich. The couple broke up in September. That same year, Joe and Sophie welcomed their first daughter, Willa, after keeping their pregnancy private.

2022

Joe and Sophie welcomed their second daughter, Delphine, in July. A month later, Demi went public with musician Jordan Lutes. The couple got engaged in December.

© Getty Images Demi and her husband Jordan

"We became friends first. We were friends for several months and then we decided to start dating and well, after we told each other how we felt," Demi told SiriusXM's The Morning Mashup about her relationship.

2025

© Getty Images Despite busy lives, they remain friends

After a busy few years for both Joe and Demi – Joe and Sophie divorced, Demi married Jordan – the friends reunited at MetLife.