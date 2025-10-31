Will and Jada Pinkett Smith celebrate their daughter Willow's milestone birthday with a throwback video

Will and Jada Pinkett Smith are proud parents today. The former couple are celebrating their daughter Willow Smith's 25th birthday just like she'd want them to. Willow was born on Halloween in 2000 and embodies the spooky spirit to this day. Jada, 54, posted a throwback video of Willow embracing Halloween to her 10.5 million Instagram followers with the caption: "You bring us as much joy as this video every single day. Happy Birthday, Spooky Girl. We love you, Mom & Dad."

In the video, a young Willow pops out of a cardboard coffin and says: "You dare go in my sleeping [coffin]!" The 25-year-old shared the video to her Instagram story, writing: "Not much has changed," with a crying laughing emoji. Friends fans of Willow's commented on the post to celebrate her birthday. One person wrote: "Happy Willoween!" Another commented: "Love it lol.. Happy Birthday Willow."

Jada Pinkett Smith celebrate's daughter Willow Smith's milestone birthday

Willow has always charted her own course, whether it's her love of Halloween or her music career, she is completely unique. In 2010, when she was just nine-years-old, Willow released her first single, "Whip My Hair." The song went platinum in the United States and even hit no.11 on the Billboard Hot 100 list. Since then, she's been a successful musician.

© Getty Images Willow on stage during Montreuz Jazz Festival in Miami

The singer plays the guitar, piano, and ukulele. Willow has released seven studio albums and one deluxe album. Her most recent album, empathogen, was released last summer. "I just grew up a little bit, and I really am starting to figure out what kind of musician I really want to be," she told Allure in May last year.

© Getty Images Willow isn't the only fashion icon in the family. Her brother Jaden often goes bold to industry events.

She continued: "I'm settling into more of who I am. And that doesn't mean that screaming and shredding on the guitar is not who I am because it is, but I'm going a little bit deeper. It's about being a well-rounded musician more than anything for me and not being pigeonholed into any specific genre."

© Getty Images Willow is very close to her mom Jada

Willow is not only a singer-songwriter, she's also a fashion icon. She told Allure: "I represent certain parts of traditional beauty, but then there are other parts that I don't represent. My legs are never shaved. I always have hairy-ass armpits like, I'm brown, my hair is nappy. That's why I think I straddle a very interesting position in the beauty standard world."

© Scott Legato The singer has peformed at Coachella, Newport Jazz Festival, Blue Note Jazz Fest, and Afropunk Brooklyn

When Willow was only 15-years-old, she described her style as "high-fashion nomad." She told Billboard: "I could literally climb a mountain and survive a couple nights in nature. That's a requirement for my clothes because one day I was on the freeway and I saw a mountain, so I literally just pulled over and climbed it."

These days, Willow rocks a bold style with quite a few piercings. In a photo posted on October 22 with musician Mei Semones, Willow was seen with piercings on her eyebrow, nose, and lower lip. She also has four little rings in her right ear – lobes, cartilage and tragus – and a septum piercing.