Willow Smith opens up about her childhood with famous family in personal new video

Willow Smith got candid about her childhood as she opened up about where she and her siblings used to spend time together growing up.

The singer shared a clip to her Instagram, partnered with Spotify, where she shared an intimate snapshot of her family life by taking fans to her "secret spot" growing up. Wearing a mottled green sweater and baggy jeans, the singer looked perfectly at one in nature as she explored the Santa Monica Mountains.

"This was a really special place for me as a child," she confessed. "I would come here and spend time in nature with my siblings. That was really beautiful and healing for me."

The clip panned to the sunkissed trees and yellow grass as she walked along logs and stood on rocks. Exploring the valley, it wouldn't be hard to imagine a younger Willow playing with her brother Jaden in the pastoral environment.

Willow continued that she would be singing the song "between i and she" off her Empathogen album, because "that song is about my connection to Mother Nature and seeing it like a relationship. My love song to the planet, if you will."

Not one to hide her more profound feelings, the daughter of Will Smith and Jada Pinkett Smith discussed her realizations while making music.

"I have been realizing more and more how powerful a vehicle fashion can be within a musical aesthetic," she said. "I think that we can see them differently as two different art forms but I love to see them kind of informing one another."

Willow isn't the only member of her family who shares a concern for Mother Nature, as Jaden founded Just Water with the intention of finding a sustainable solution to the amount of plastic in the world.

His founder's bio reveals that the company came about because he was on a "quest to do better."

"While learning to surf, a ten-year-old Jaden Smith saw a plastic bottle floating next to him in the water," the statement read. "Unable to shake the image of plastic polluting the Pacific, he decided to do something. What began as an introduction to the impact humans have on the environment became a Smith family obsession to do good."

His company is a certified B Corp, which means they have committed themselves to using their business for good. "We’re bound to it legally," a statement on the website reads.

"JUST is a legal benefit corporation. As such, we’re required to account for the impact our business has on our workers, customers, suppliers, community, and the environment," the statement continued. "We prove that we do that by going through the rigorous B Corp certification process and reporting our results."