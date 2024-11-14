Skip to main contentSkip to footer
Willow Smith opens up about her childhood with famous family in personal new video
Willow Smith at the Spotlight: WILLOW at GRAMMY Museum L.A. Live on September 20, 2024 in Los Angeles, California.© Kayla Oaddams

The daughter of Will Smith and Jada Pinkett Smith got candid

Bryony Gooch
US Writer
1 hour ago
Willow Smith got candid about her childhood as she opened up about where she and her siblings used to spend time together growing up.

Jaden Smith and Willow Smith attend The 2024 Met Gala Celebrating "Sleeping Beauties: Reawakening Fashion" at The Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 06, 2024 in New York City© Getty Images

The singer shared a clip to her Instagram, partnered with Spotify, where she shared an intimate snapshot of her family life by taking fans to her "secret spot" growing up. Wearing a mottled green sweater and baggy jeans, the singer looked perfectly at one in nature as she explored the Santa Monica Mountains.

Willow Smith appears in Shanghai for the debut of her new collection with Moncler Genius, shared on Instagram© Instagram
"This was a really special place for me as a child," she confessed. "I would come here and spend time in nature with my siblings. That was really beautiful and healing for me."

WATCH: Willow Smith takes fans to see her ‘secret spot’ growing up

The clip panned to the sunkissed trees and yellow grass as she walked along logs and stood on rocks. Exploring the valley, it wouldn't be hard to imagine a younger Willow playing with her brother Jaden in the pastoral environment.

Willow Smith showcased her impressive tattoo collection in a swimsuit photo to mark her birthday © Instagram
Willow Smith clearly loves nature

Willow continued that she would be singing the song "between i and she" off her Empathogen album, because "that song is about my connection to Mother Nature and seeing it like a relationship. My love song to the planet, if you will."

Not one to hide her more profound feelings, the daughter of Will Smith and Jada Pinkett Smith discussed her realizations while making music.

"I have been realizing more and more how powerful a vehicle fashion can be within a musical aesthetic," she said. "I think that we can see them differently as two different art forms but I love to see them kind of informing one another." 

Willow Smith shares a selfie on Instagram in support of her brother Jaden Smith's new song© Instagram

Willow isn't the only member of her family who shares a concern for Mother Nature, as Jaden founded Just Water with the intention of finding a sustainable solution to the amount of plastic in the world.

Jaden Smith in 2019 talking about JUST water© Stephen McCarthy
His founder's bio reveals that the company came about because he was on a "quest to do better."

"While learning to surf, a ten-year-old Jaden Smith saw a plastic bottle floating next to him in the water," the statement read. "Unable to shake the image of plastic polluting the Pacific, he decided to do something. What began as an introduction to the impact humans have on the environment became a Smith family obsession to do good."

His company is a certified B Corp, which means they have committed themselves to using their business for good. "We’re bound to it legally," a statement on the website reads.

"JUST is a legal benefit corporation. As such, we’re required to account for the impact our business has on our workers, customers, suppliers, community, and the environment," the statement continued. "We prove that we do that by going through the rigorous B Corp certification process and reporting our results."

