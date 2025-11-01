Princess Olympia puts a twist on classic Disney look for Halloween party with Idris Elba's daughter

Princess Maria-Olympia of Greece and Denmark put a unique twist on the iconic Alice in Wonderland look for Halloween this year. The 29-year-old dressed as Alice, from the Lewis Carroll stories and later the Disney animated movie but instead of the classic blue dress with white apron, Olympia's outfit was far more risque, with her entire decolletage on show and the dress cut to hit on her upper thigh. She paired the look with fishnet tights and a tiny teacup handbag. Her hair was kept simple, and she accessorized with a black bow in her hair.
Olympia attended Ivy Getty's bash, in collaboration with NYLON and George Clooney's tequila brand Casamigos for the New York City bash at People's NYC. Other guests included Francesca Scorsese, the granddaughter of Oscar-winning director Martin, and Isan Elba, the daughter of Idris and Sabrina Elba, as they danced to music from Isan, who DJ'd the event, and sipped on themed Casamigos cocktails.
Olympia is the eldest daughter of Pavlos, Crown Prince of Greece, and his wife, Marie-Chantal. As a young girl, she lived in London before attending boarding school in Switzerland. She studied photography at Parsons School of Design in New York and in 2019, graduated with a degree in Fashion Business and Marketing from New York University's Gallatin School of Individualized Study.
Earlier in 2025, it was revealed that Olympia had been hired as the first-ever Contributing Editor for the online luxury fashion retail platform Moda Operandi, where she had interned in 2017 while completing her degree. In the newly-created role, "Olympia lends her unique point of view, curating a dedicated edit of her shopping picks, appearing in exclusive editorials, co-hosting events with global emerging and established designers, and working with Moda’s Editorial and Social teams on ad-hoc special projects," read a press release on her new role. "With this appointment, Moda hopes to engage a digitally savvy, social-first audience, fostering the next generation of dedicated fashion fans to discover Trunkshow."
She said of her new appointment: "I'm so excited to be contributing to Moda. I’ve long admired the team’s strongpoint of view and editorial voice. It truly is the ultimate platform for fashion discovery. I can’t wait to share the world’s best fashion with my audience and a new generation of Trunkshow shoppers."
In 2022 Olympia was also announced a brand ambassador for the royal-approved shoe brand Aquazzura, and she had walked the runway for the likes of Saks Potts and Dolce & Gabbana.
She is also a staple at fashion week, and in September, she was spotted rocking the "underwear-as-outerwear" trend, beloved by the likes of Sabrina Carpenter and Emily Ratajkowski. Olympia wore a matching set of an oversized classic gingham shirt, complete with preppy collar, which was paired with co-ordinating boxer-style shorts.
In 2021 Olympia graced the cover of our sister magazine, HELLO! Fashion Monthly. "I used to love watching my mother getting ready and also my grandmother on my mom’s side. I was obsessed with clothing and trying on their things – there are so many pictures of me as a little girl wearing my mother’s high heels," she shared during our cover shoot starring the princess.