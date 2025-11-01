Princess Olympia puts a twist on classic Disney look for Halloween party with Idris Elba's daughter

She said of her new appointment: "I'm so excited to be contributing to Moda. I’ve long admired the team’s strongpoint of view and editorial voice. It truly is the ultimate platform for fashion discovery. I can’t wait to share the world’s best fashion with my audience and a new generation of Trunkshow shoppers."

In 2022 Olympia was also announced a brand ambassador for the royal-approved shoe brand Aquazzura, and she had walked the runway for the likes of Saks Potts and Dolce & Gabbana.