Amanda Holden's Halloween tribute to Alan Carr as she transforms with daughters Hollie and Lexi

If one thing's for sure, it's that Amanda Holden is the queen of a theme. Whether it's hosting a lavish tropical-themed party in her £7 million Surrey home or embracing 'Barbiecore' on the red carpet, so it comes as no surprise that the BGT loves to go all out for Halloween. This year, the mum-of-two didn't disappoint, and even recruited her two teenage daughters, Lexi, 19, and Hollie, 13, to be part of her hilarious Halloweeen transformation, which turned out to be a tribute to Amanda's close friend, Alan Carr.

"A trait(or) trick for you Ahead of tomorrow …..#HappyHalloween," wrote Amanda, alongside a photo of her and her girls dressed in the iconic Traitors cloaks from the hit BBC show. As well as their Traitors attire, the trio also sported Alan-style glasses. The look went down wonderfully with friends and fans of the TV personality, who flocked to the comments with messages. "This is brilliant!!" replied the man himself, alongside three laughing emojis. Meanwhile, one follower added: "Looking absolutely fantastic," alongside a series of Halloween-themed emojis. "Brilliant!!!" Ruth Langsford added. One fan even called for Alan to return the favour:

"@chattyman now you need to be Amanda," they wrote.

Amanda's amazing costumes

Amanda's Traitors-inspired look isn't the only transformation she made this Halloween. Alongside her fellow Heart Radio host, Ashley Roberts, the pair dressed as Glinda and Elphaba from Wicked. Amanda channelled all things pink, wearing a strapless ballgown, glittering silver tiara and matching wand. Meanwhile, Ashley was painted green wearing Elphaba's iconic black witch's dress. "Defying gravity before their first coffee! @noholdenback, @jamie.theakston & @iamashleyroberts bring a little WICKED magic to Heart Breakfast this #Halloween!" were the words accompanying photos of them showing off their impressive costumes.

Transformation tips

While you may be tempted to dive head-first into a head-to-toe transformation for Halloween, when it comes to your hair, consider using wigs to achieve different colours or styles instead of inflicting damage on your natural locks, hair stylist Danielle Louise suggests. "Every year, we see clients coming in with hair that feels like straw or with patches of colour that just won’t come out. Most of these sprays aren’t salon-grade; they’re loaded with alcohol and pigment that cling to porous or pre-lightened hair. It’s just not worth the risk for one night," said the colour expert on Fresha. Hair restoration surgeon Dr Cinik agreed, adding: "Those crazy glitzy hues you see for Halloween, such as jet-black bleached streaks, ghost-white bleach jobs, or intense neon sprays, they’re not just bold, they can be downright harmful," he said, warning it could result in "weeks of recovery."