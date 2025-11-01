Cincinnati Bengals player has TSITP Conrad Fisher fans doing a double-take

Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow is known for his icy confidence on the field, but lately, eagle-eyed fans can’t stop comparing him to someone from an entirely different arena: The Summer I Turned Pretty’s brooding heart-throb Conrad Fisher (played by Christopher Briney). With his tousled blond hair, brooding intensity, and signature mix of charm and mystery, Joe has the same all-American vibe that made Conrad the internet’s new boyfriend.

The NFL have even weighed into the conversation, posting a video of Joe on their official TikTok with the caption "This is who Belly’s hurting btw", a reference to an episode where Conrad finally confessed his love for Belly (played by Lola Tung) on the beach after a bachelor and bachelorette party. The video was also captioned "loss of her life fr," referencing Taylor Swift‘s track from her album The Tortured Poets Department, which was featured at the very end of the episode.

"The resemblance is actually insane" wrote one fan, while another said "Is Joe Burrow aware that his brother is Conrad Fisher, does he know he has a beach house in Cousins? Somebody tell him!" Another joked on a side-by-side comparison of the two: "Conrad if he went to football camp that summer."

© Variety via Getty Images Joe Burrow at the 14th Annual NFL Honors

While fans have noted the striking resemblance between actor and NFL quarterback, both men also share a common thread when it comes to balancing demanding careers with full personal lives.

© Erika Doss/Prime Christopher plays Conrad in The Summer I Turned Pretty

Christopher has seen his profile rise rapidly with the success of the hit Prime Video series. Away from the screen, he has been in a steady relationship with fellow actor Isabel Machado since 2021. The couple met while studying at Pace University and transitioned from friendship to romance after living together during their college years.

© Variety via Getty Images Isabel and Christopher have been dating since college

"We were friends first," Briney told People in 2023. "We went to college together, and we lived together. We knew that we could do it." Both actors have continued to pursue their creative ambitions – Isabel recently starred in the short film I Don’t Bite. The couple often posts snapshots of their romance on Instagram. In May 2025, Christopher posted several photos of Isabel with the caption: "Good little life."

© Instagram Olivia Ponton is reportedly dating Joe Burrow

Similarly, Joe’s career continues to flourish as he leads the Cincinnati Bengals in the NFL. Off the field, he has been linked to model and influencer Olivia Ponton since late 2024. Olivia is a 23-year-old model and social media influencer who has appeared in Sports Illustrated Swimsuit and worked with major fashion brands including Victoria's Secret, Ralph Lauren, Boss, and Tory Burch.

The two have been seen together on several occasions, including an outing in New York City earlier this year, though neither has publicly commented on their relationship.