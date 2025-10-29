Charlie's Angels star, 80, sends fans into a frenzy with ageless appearance following major milestone

Charlie's Angels icon Jaclyn Smith sent fans into a frenzy when it was revealed that she had just celebrated her 80th birthday, despite her ageless appearance in recent outings. The actress celebrated her milestone birthday on Sunday, as an Instagram fan account paid homage to her incredible legacy in film and TV. The post featured photos of Jaclyn over the years, from her breakout role in the crime series to more recent snaps, and fans could not believe it when they learned her true age.

"You have not changed a bit. You look the same…wow, 80," wrote one supporter in the comment section, while another added, "Still one of the most beautiful women ever." A third fan chimed in, "She is stunning then and now," while another declared, "She still looks fabulous." Jaclyn portrayed Kelly Garrett in the classic series, alongside Farrah Fawcett, Cheryl Ladd and Kate Jackson.

She appeared in all 110 episodes of the show, which ran from 1976 to 1981. The blonde beauty reprised her role in 2003's Charlie's Angels: Full Throttle and in 2019's reboot starring Kristen Stewart. She was once dubbed the "Queen of Mini-Series" thanks to a string of stellar performances in projects like Rage of Angels, Florence Nightingale, Family Album and George Washington. "I've been very fortunate," she wrote on her website.

"My work has always been very exciting and interesting, but to me, my family must come first. I have no regrets." Jaclyn was married to actor Roger Davis from 1968 to 1975, followed by a union with actor Dennis Cole from 1978 to 1981. She tied the knot with director and cinematographer Tony Richmond in 1981, before calling it quits in 1989.

Jaclyn then found her forever love with Dr. Brad Allen, whom she married in 1997. Jaclyn shared they the pair were "opposites" in an interview with People, explaining that "The only thing that we see the same is our morals and our values." She welcomed two children with her third husband, Tony: Spencer and Gaston.

© Getty Images Jaclyn celebrated her 80th birthday on Sunday

Jaclyn's talents don't just stop at acting; she is also a successful designer, having designed clothing and furniture for Kmart. As for her thoughts on aging, she shared with AARP that it was a mental game. "A lot of aging is your mentality and how old you feel…It's a state of mind," she said. "You have to realize what keeps you young and to keep going."

© Disney General Entertainment Con The actress (right) rose to fame on Charlie's Angels

Her approach to a healthy lifestyle is simple, as she told the publication. "I am really consistent, and I really believe in working out. It is not only good for your body, but also your brain, as it releases endorphins," she explained. "I also eat very healthy, and I don't drink – that's not to say I haven't had a Bellini here and there, but I just don't love drinking."

© Disney via Getty Images Jaclyn credited her ageless appearance to a healthy lifestyle

Jaclyn added that she takes several vitamin supplements, prioritizes sleep, and is "very much into sun protection, because we all know that will age your skin faster than anything."