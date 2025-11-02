F1 driver Charles Leclerc announces engagement to Alexandra Saint Mleux - see the incredible ring

Charles Leclerc is officially off the market! The Formula One racing sensation just announced his engagement to longtime girlfriend Alexandra Saint Mleux, and the photos from the romantic proposal are pure perfection.The Monégasque driver pulled out all the stops for the big moment, popping the question in a candlelit setting surrounded by a sea of red rose petals shaped into a heart. Dozens of glowing candles and lush bouquets added to the dreamlike ambiance, creating a picture-perfect backdrop for the couple’s unforgettable evening.

In the stunning photos shared on Instagram, Charles and Alexandra can be seen basking in their post-engagement bliss. One intimate shot shows the couple curled up on a couch with their adorable dog, who also got in on the celebration. Another heart-melting image captures the pair sharing a passionate kiss, Alexandra cradling Leclerc’s face in her hands, with that sparkler front and center.

The newly-engaged beauty looked radiant in a silky light blue slip dress, while Charles kept it classic in a black jacket and white tee. The pair couldn’t stop smiling, and Alexandra proudly showed off her dazzling diamond ring in several loved-up snaps.

And yes, the ring is incredible, a large, sparkling diamond that perfectly complements the fairy-tale atmosphere of the evening and is estimated to be worth over half a million dollars.

© Instagram F1 driver Charles Leclerc announces engagement to Alexandra Saint Mleux

"Alexandra’s engagement ring features a gorgeous oval cut diamond set on a platinum pavé band. The diamond looks to be around 5 to 6 carats, with a truly bright appearance that suggests it’s of exceptional quality," jeweller Laura Taylor at Lorel Diamonds told HELLO!

"Oval cut diamonds are one of the most flattering and elegant shapes for engagement rings, as they elongate the finger and have a soft brilliance that feels timeless without being too traditional. This makes it a popular choice among modern brides who want something classic but slightly more contemporary than a round cut.

“The pavé band adds just the right amount of sparkle without taking attention away from the centre stone, keeping the focus on the diamond itself. It’s a clean and refined design that perfectly suits Alexandra’s style.

"If the diamond is natural and of exceptional quality, I’d estimate the ring to be worth upwards of $525,000," she added.

© Instagram Charles popped the question in a candlelit setting surrounded by a sea of red rose petals shaped into a heart

The 28-year-old racing driver was previously linked to Charlotte Sine who he broke up with in 2022.

"Charlotte and I have decided to end our relationship and we remain good friends," he said.

© Instagram The diamond looks to be around 5 to 6 carats worth upwards of $525,000

"We have shared so many great moments and she is and always will be a very special person to me."

Charles and Alexandra's relationship has been generally kept out of the spotlight although he has mentioned in previous interviews their sweet dynamic.

© Instagram Charles and Alexandria with their adorable dog

"She steals my jackets sometimes. But I can't wear any of hers, they're way too small," he mentioned while on the red carpet in October.

Alexandra is an Italian-born beauty and content creator in the fashion space. She was first linked to Charles in 2023 where they were seen together at Paris Fashion week.