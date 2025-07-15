F1 driver's girlfriend steals the show in stunning old-Hollywood gown with sheer detailing

The world of Formula 1 is no stranger to glitz and glamour. When they're away from the track, the sports stars are often found suited and booted at high-profile events across the globe.

That was certainly the case for Ferrari Formula 1 driver Charles Leclerc, who attended Le Gala de la Croix Rouge, known as the Monaco Red Cross Gala, hosted by the Monegasque royal family on Saturday.

But it was his girlfriend, Alexandra Saint Mleux, who really turned heads that evening.

The 23-year-old art-history graduate paid homage to one of Hollywood's most famous starlets - and one with a fitting Monegasque connection.

Alexandra looked stunning in a floaty, two-toned blue gown inspired by Grace Kelly in the 1955 blockbuster To Catch a Thief.

© Getty Alexandra turned heads in her custom Grace Kelly-inspired gown

She complemented the showstopping dress with minimal jewellery, fresh, glowy makeup and a sleek updo.

Alexandra worked with French fashion designer Antione Guerin to create the custom gown.

"Thank you @antoine.guerin_ for bringing my idea to life in your own beautiful way," she wrote on her Instagram.

Antoine's Instagram shows the designer painstakingly creating the details of the gown, crafting the wrapped design of the bodice by hand and forming an intricate rosette.

© Getty Alexandra is often spotted at fashion events and was at the Jacquemus show in Paris last month

Alexandra's friends flocked to the comments section to express their admiration.

Rebecca Donaldson, who, aside from being a Scottish model and girlfriend of Williams Formula 1 driver Carlos Sainz Jr., is a close friend of Alexandra's, called the dress "dreamy", while George Russell's girlfriend Carmen Montero Mundt wrote: "So stunning!!!!!".

Her fans also adored the outfit, with many calling Alexandra a "princess", which tied in perfectly with Alexandra's inspiration, Grace Kelly.

© Getty Alexandra took inspiration from the 1955 film To Catch A Thief

Already a Hollywood queen for her starring roles in films like The Country Girl and Rear Window, American actress Grace Kelly became real royalty when she married Prince Rainier III of Monaco in 1956.

She was known for her elegance and glamour, as well as her support her emerging performance artists through the Princess Grace Foundation.

© Getty The pair started dating in 2023 and share a dog, Leo

Alexandra and Charles began dating in 2023, and she has since developed a reputation for her beauty. She is a regular guest at fashion shows and brand events, and is an ambassador for Hailey Bieber's beauty brand, Rhode.

Alexandra is often spotted at race weekends supporting her racing star boyfriend, and fans are always on the lookout for her next paddock showstopper.