Charles Leclerc's girlfriend looks incredible in old-Hollywood gown with sheer detailing
F1 driver's girlfriend steals the show in stunning old-Hollywood gown with sheer detailing

Alexandra Saint Mleux wowed the crowds in a custom-made dress fit for royalty

By: Isabel Drugan
2 minutes ago
The world of Formula 1 is no stranger to glitz and glamour. When they're away from the track, the sports stars are often found suited and booted at high-profile events across the globe. 

That was certainly the case for Ferrari Formula 1 driver Charles Leclerc, who attended Le Gala de la Croix Rouge, known as the Monaco Red Cross Gala, hosted by the Monegasque royal family on Saturday. 

But it was his girlfriend, Alexandra Saint Mleux, who really turned heads that evening. 

The 23-year-old art-history graduate paid homage to one of Hollywood's most famous starlets - and one with a fitting Monegasque connection. 

Alexandra looked stunning in a floaty, two-toned blue gown inspired by Grace Kelly in the 1955 blockbuster To Catch a Thief

Charles Leclerc and Alexandra Saint Mleux attend the 76th Red Cross Ball on July 12, 2025 in Monaco© Getty
Alexandra turned heads in her custom Grace Kelly-inspired gown

She complemented the showstopping dress with minimal jewellery, fresh, glowy makeup and a sleek updo. 

Alexandra worked with French fashion designer Antione Guerin to create the custom gown. 

"Thank you @antoine.guerin_ for bringing my idea to life in your own beautiful way," she wrote on her Instagram. 

Antoine's Instagram shows the designer painstakingly creating the details of the gown, crafting the wrapped design of the bodice by hand and forming an intricate rosette. 

Alexandra Saint Mleux wears a white floor-length halterneck dress with a plunging neckline, deep side cutouts and a flared train hem, styled with gold sculptural hoop earrings and a black textured leather clutch bag. Hair is pulled back into a sleek bun, outside Jacquemus, during the Paris Fashion Week© Getty
Alexandra is often spotted at fashion events and was at the Jacquemus show in Paris last month

Alexandra's friends flocked to the comments section to express their admiration. 

Rebecca Donaldson, who, aside from being a Scottish model and girlfriend of Williams Formula 1 driver Carlos Sainz Jr., is a close friend of Alexandra's, called the dress "dreamy", while George Russell's girlfriend Carmen Montero Mundt wrote: "So stunning!!!!!". 

Her fans also adored the outfit, with many calling Alexandra a "princess", which tied in perfectly with Alexandra's inspiration, Grace Kelly. 

American actress and Princess consort of Monaco Grace Kelly hugging American actor Cary Grant in the film To Catch a Thief© Getty
Alexandra took inspiration from the 1955 film To Catch A Thief

Already a Hollywood queen for her starring roles in films like The Country Girl and Rear Window, American actress Grace Kelly became real royalty when she married Prince Rainier III of Monaco in 1956. 

She was known for her elegance and glamour, as well as her support her emerging performance artists through the Princess Grace Foundation. 

Charles Leclerc and Alexandra Saint Mleux arrive in the Miami Formula 1 Paddock with their dog Leo© Getty
The pair started dating in 2023 and share a dog, Leo

Alexandra and Charles began dating in 2023, and she has since developed a reputation for her beauty. She is a regular guest at fashion shows and brand events, and is an ambassador for Hailey Bieber's beauty brand, Rhode. 

Alexandra is often spotted at race weekends supporting her racing star boyfriend, and fans are always on the lookout for her next paddock showstopper.

