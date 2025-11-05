Priscilla Presley stuns with her twin granddaughters in rare family photoshoot

Priscilla Presley was glowing as she joined her 17-year-old granddaughters, Harper and Finley Lockwood, for a stunning cover shoot for EQluxe magazine, with the trio dressed in Western-style clothing for the equestrian-themed day. The 80-year-old shared the cover photo to Instagram, alongside a red heart emoji, after the magazine posted a behind-the-scenes clip of the special day. "This Cover Shoot will always be etched in our memories," the EQluxe Instagram account wrote in the caption.

"A dear friend's 'reach out' then a coming together of the village to put it all together, and then delivering such a beautiful moment for a family to look back on. We are so proud to share this iconic moment with them and you, our readers. So many THANK YOUS." While Priscilla wore a brown cowboy hat and brown cowhide jacket with tassels, the twins wore light-colored cowboy hats and cream leather jackets with various embellishments.

Fans couldn't believe the family resemblance, with one writing, "Love this! One looks just like her mom Lisa and the other just like her grandmother Priscilla," while another added, "Finley and Harper are truly identical to their mother and grandfather."

Harper and Finley are the youngest children of the late Lisa Marie Presley, Priscilla's daughter with Elvis Presley, and appear to have grown closer with their grandmother in the wake of Lisa Marie's death in January 2023. She passed away due to a small bowel obstruction following a complication with bariatric surgery, leaving behind the twin girls as well as her eldest daughter, actress Riley Keough.

She was also a mother to Benjamin, who passed away aged 27 in July 2020. Harper and Finley paid tribute to their late mother on the two-year anniversary of her passing, with Finley captioning a photo of Lisa Marie, "2 years. I love you always," while Harper wrote, "I can't believe it's been 2 years. I miss you and love you so much Mama."

Lisa Marie welcomed the twins with her former husband, Michael Lockwood, whom she split from in 2016. A messy legal battle ensued over custody of Harper and Finley, and the girls were sent to live with their grandmother for a time. "There is lots of confusion, commotion and concern from all the talk circulating," Priscilla shared on Facebook.

"Let me put this to rest…the girls have not been in foster care and never will be. The girls have been with me and will be until all this is sorted out." After Lisa Marie's passing, Riley stepped up to become the sole trustee of the sub-trusts created by her mother for her younger sisters, leading to a brief legal battle between Riley and Priscilla.

This was quietly resolved four months after Lisa Marie's death, and the family was able to mourn their monumental loss. "The most important thing to me at this time is to take care of my daughters, making sure they always feel safe and loved," Michael, the twins' dad, said in a statement to People. "Both of them have incredible spirit, and they will carry our family's legacy on for the rest of their lives." He was also named their legal guardian.