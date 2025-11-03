Kendall Jenner celebrates her birthday - see then and now transformation as she turns 30

Supermodel and reality TV star Kendall Jenner celebrates her 30th birthday on Monday November 3, 2025 and what better way to mark the occasion than with a look back at her ever-evolving style? From her early days on Keeping Up With the Kardashians to walking the world’s biggest runways for Versace, Chanel and Balmain, Kendall has cemented herself as one of fashion’s most photographed faces. Over the years, her red-carpet style has matured from youthful glam to sleek sophistication. HELLO! takes a look back at Kendall’s stunning style evolution through the years.

© FilmMagic California girl beginnings Back in 2009, a young Kendall was the picture of California charm in a striped sundress and slouchy brown boots. With her long brunette hair and shy smile, she looked every bit the girl next door – long before fashion week front rows became her norm.



© Getty Images Early red-carpet sparkle At just 15 in 2010, Kendall was already making red-carpet waves in a tan ruched mini dress and cage heels. Her confidence – and her signature poise – were beginning to shine through, hinting at the model she’d soon become.



© Getty Images Stepping into the spotlight By 2012, Kendall had swapped her casual teen style for something sleeker, stepping out in a chic animal-print mini at The Hunger Games premiere. Her pulled-back hair and polished glow marked the start of her supermodel transformation.



© FilmMagic White-hot debut In 2013, Kendall turned up the glamour at the American Music Awards in a crisp white cut-out mini dress and a bold statement necklace. It was a red-carpet moment that confirmed she was ready to trade reality TV fame for fashion royalty.



© Getty Images for DCP The supermodel emerges On the 2014 Billboard Music Awards red carpet, Kendall shimmered in a white halter-top bodysuit and metallic trousers, a daring, leg-lengthening look that screamed "supermodel in the making". Her sleek hair and sculpted makeup sealed the deal.



© Getty Images for Victoria's Secr Angel status unlocked In 2015, Kendall made her unforgettable Victoria's Secret Fashion Show debut. In a vibrant red corset and flowing blue wings, she looked every inch the runway angel – confident, radiant, and owning the spotlight.



© Getty Images for Longchamp Sleek and in control At New York Fashion Week in 2019, Kendall stunned in a lemon-and-black mini dress and open-toe mules. Her minimalist look – and noticeably refined features – showed just how much her style (and confidence) had evolved.



© WireImage, Runway royalty In 2021, Kendall ruled the runway in a structured black two-piece paired with a pop of red lipstick. Sleek, confident and impossibly polished, it was clear she had mastered the art of quiet luxury.



© Getty Images for Atlantis The Ro The power of polish In 2023, Kendall brought poolside glamour to new heights in a chartreuse green gown with glossy black gloves. With slicked-back hair and sculpted cheekbones, she radiated elegance and ease – the definition of modern supermodel chic.

