Kelly Ripa hilariously blames Mark Consuelos for painful but relatable injury at home: 'Wicked and terrible'
Kelly Ripa hilariously blames Mark Consuelos for painful but relatable injury at home: 'Wicked and terrible'

The former All My Children co-stars have been married for almost 30 years

Beatriz Colon
Beatriz Colon - New York
New York WriterNew York
2 minutes ago
Kelly Ripa and Mark Consuelos may have spent almost 30 years at this point living together, but that's not to say they don't occasionally clash in their own home.

The longtime couple, who are now also co-hosts of LIVE with Kelly & Mark, have been married since 1996, and live together in a townhouse on the Upper East Side, where their kids Michael, who just turned 27, Lola, 22, and Joaquin, 21, grew up.

And while the pair are certainly used to cohabitating, the Live Wire author couldn't help but call out her husband after a recent out of character move on his part led her to accidentally faceplanting with her closet door.

Mark Consuelos snaps photos of Kelly Ripa while on the red carpet

On Monday, June 3rd's installment of LIVE, Kelly began the show by sharing: "Don't mind me, my allergies are acting crazy and I'm having a hard time seeing anything."

As she noted how she could barely see where her phone was to turn off her alarm in the morning, and that her "eyes are really affected today," it made her remember a little overnight incident she had, which she faulted Mark for.

Kelly, suddenly gripping Mark's arm, announced: "Last night you did something so wicked and terrible, and I meant to yell at you this morning and I forgot," as Mark in turn exclaimed: "What did I do?!"

Kelly and Mark sit behind the desk on Live© ABC
Kelly and Mark started hosting LIVE together last year

She then explained: "You closed the door — you did something that you don't do — you closed the door to the closet, so when I got up [and] out of bed to go into the bathroom at like four o'clock in the morning, I smashed my face on the closet door," adding: "Because it's never closed! Why would it be closed?"

Mark was quick to quip: "Oh I know why," before explaining that he had also gotten up late at night to take geritol, his "old people medication," but went into the bathroom so as not to wake up Kelly.

Kelly and Mark with their children © Instagram
The couple lives on the Upper East Side

He continued: "You were sleeping so I didn't want to disturb you, so I slid the door closed, and I took my medicine, and I guess when I came out I must have closed it again."

"Did it wake you when I smashed my face against the door?!" Kelly joked back, as Mark noted: "It's like the reverse leaving the toilet seat up," prompting a dubious look from his former All My Children co-star.

NEW YORK, NEW YORK - APRIL 25: Kelly Ripa and Mark Consuelos attend the 2024 Time100 Gala at Jazz at Lincoln Center on April 25, 2024 in New York City. (Photo by Taylor Hill/FilmMagic)© Getty
The two have been married since 1996

His comment also reminded Kelly of another incident over the weekend, when they hosted several of their male friends for dinner Friday night, and all of their bathroom toilet seats were left up by the end of it.

She hilariously recounted: "When everybody left the house, every toilet seat was up in our house. It was so shocking to me, I'm like, 'What is wrong with you?! Put the toilet seat down!'" 

