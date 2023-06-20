Kelly Osbourne shares adorable first picture of son Sidney - and pays tribute to father Ozzy at the same time

Kelly Osbourne has shared the first adorable picture of her son Sidney - and it's a classic Osbourne picture.

In the snap, her young boy is dressed up as a bat, a call back to the infamous moment Kelly's father Ozzy bit the head off a bat live on stage in 1982. Kelly did not not caption the picture, and chose to leave comments turned off.

Ozzy was performing in Detroit, Michigan when the incident occured. He was known for throwing raw meat on to the audiences and in return they would throw back whatever they could sneak into the venue, including " sheep testicles, live snakes, dead rats," he revealed in the documentary The Nine Lives of Ozzy Osbourne.

But one night, someone threw a live bat.

"I thought it was a rubber bat,” the 74-year-old said. “I picked it up, put it in my mouth, crunched down, bit into it, being the clown that I am. Bats are the biggest carriers of rabies in the world. And I had to go to the hospital afterwards and they started giving me rabies shots. I had one on each rear and I had to have that every night.”

© Larry Marano Ozzy Osbourne performs at Madison Square Garden in 1982 in New York City

The mom-of-one welcomed her first child with her partner, Slipknot DJ Sid Wilson, last November, but it was proud grandmother Sharon Osbourne who spilled the beans about the baby boy's new name in an interview in January 2023. Revealing the name Kelly, 38, and Sid had chosen for their first child, the mother-of-three confirmed the baby boy was named Sidney, after his father.

But the moment led to Kelly issuing a statement asking for privacy.

"I am not ready to share him with the world. It is no one's place but mine to share any information on my baby," Kelly shared with fans.

© Getty Images Kelly with her dad and mom Ozzy and Sharon

Kelly's statement came three months after she revealed she was also unhappy that her father had told everyone the sex of her baby before she had the chance

"I mean, he's told everyone," Kelly said of her dad Ozzy proudly talking about her child, "....the gender of my baby before I ever got the chance to, and I'm just like, 'Aww Dad, come on. Like, come on.' But I will say, every single day he does this little song and this little dance about how excited he is, and he is so excited that it's a boy."

"It's the first - out of me and my brother, it's the first boy, so, he's like planning all these things," she added.

© Instagram Kelly welcomed Sidney in November

Kelly's brother Jack has four daughters: Pearl, Andy, Minnie and Maple. Her older sister Aimee does not have any children.

Kelly and musician Sid confirmed their relationship earlier in 2022, when she shared sweet snapshots of the couple to mark Valentine's Day. They had been friends for over two decades, and she praised their relationship for blossoming over that time.

"You are my best friend, my soulmate and I am so deeply in love with you Sidney George Wilson," she penned.