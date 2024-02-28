Kelly Osbourne is finally getting her wish when it comes to her son's name – 15 months after his birth.

The 39-year-old revealed recently that she hasn't been happy with her baby boy, Sidney, only having his dad, Sid Wilson's last name, but after a "huge fight" with the Slipknot star, they have come to an agreement.

Kelly opened up to her parents, Sharon and Ozzy Osbourne, on the family podcast, The Osbournes Podcast, admitting she and Sid experienced their "biggest" disagreement after he refused to double-barrel their son's surname.

© Instagram Kelly's son Sidney will now have her last name too

"This is personal, and I didn't expect to ever talk about this, but I'm going to," Kelly began in the February 20 episode.

"It's the biggest fight me and my baby's father have ever ever ever had, and probably ever ever will."

She continued: "I wanted our son to have both of our last names, and he wouldn't let me. We had a huge fight.

"I feel that I was forced into doing something I didn't wanna do and I can never ever ever forgive him for that, but we can move on."

© Gilbert Flores Kelly and Sid's biggest fight was over Sidney's last name

She added: "So right now my son doesn't have a double-barreled last name, but after lots of eye-opening conversations and some couples therapy, he has seen the light.

"We are going to legally change our son's name to have both of our last names. We both made our child, so he should have both of our last names."

© Instagram Sidney will soon have Osbourne and Wilson as his surname

Kelly and Sid welcomed Sidney in November 2022, but they kept details about his arrival very private. It was mom Sharon, though, who first shared Sidney's moniker – and Kelly wasn't happy about it.

"I am not ready to share him with the world. It is no one's place but mine to share any information on my baby," Kelly said in a statement on social media shortly after Sharon's reveal.

© Photo: Instagram Kelly revealed her pregnancy in 2022

Kelly's message came three months after she revealed she was also unhappy that her father had told everyone the sex of her baby before she had the chance.

"I mean, he's told everyone the gender of my baby before I ever got the chance to, and I'm just like, 'Aww Dad, come on. Like, come on," she said.

"But I will say, every single day he does this little song and this little dance about how excited he is, and he is so excited that it's a boy."

© Instagram Sidney is Sharon and Ozzy's only grandson

She added: "It's the first – out of me and my brother, it's the first boy, so, he's like planning all these things."

Kelly's brother Jack has four daughters: Pearl, Andy, Minnie, and Maple. Her older sister Aimee does not have any children.

Kelly and Sid confirmed their relationship in early 2022 when she shared sweet snapshots of the couple kissing to mark Valentine's Day.

© Photo: Instagram Kelly and Sid have been friends for over 2 decades

"You are my best friend, my soulmate and I am so deeply in love with you Sidney George Wilson," she penned.

She and Sid were friends for over two decades before their relationship became romantic after meeting at Ozzfest, the music festival founded by her parents, in 1999.

