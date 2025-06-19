Skip to main contentSkip to footer
Michael J. Fox surrounded by loved ones in photo with entire family
Subscribe
Michael J. Fox surrounded by loved ones in photo with entire family
Michael J. Fox with his wife Tracy Pollan red carpet close up

Michael J. Fox surrounded by loved ones in photo with entire family

Michael and his wife Tracy are parents to four children

Hannah Hargrave
US Deputy Editor
2 minutes ago
Share this:

Michael J. Fox was celebrated by his family over the weekend when his wife, Tracy Pollan, shared a beautiful black and white photo of the star with all of his kids

The Back to the Future star was at the heart of the image as he sat in a chair and smiled for the camera with his four kids and wife surrounding him. 

They all beamed at their dad for the Father's Day snap as Tracy commended him for his parenting in the caption that read: "You’ve been slaying this dad thing since day one! Happy Father’s Day to the best in the biz, we love you."

She added more family photos of Michael with his kids as comments poured in from fans who loved the photos. 

Luckiest man

View post on Instagram
 

Michael also wrote a message. "Luckiest lucky man on the planet," he penned. "Love you all so much it makes me dizzy."

The couple are parents to son Sam, 36, twin daughters Aquinnah and Schuyler, 30, and Esmé, 23.

It's rare that the family share photos of them all, but they united earlier this year when Michael received the Presidential Medal of Freedom from President Joe Biden. 

Family ties

Aquinnah Fox, Esme Fox, Tracy Pollan, Michael J. Fox, Sam Fox, and Schuyler Fox attend the 2024 A Funny Thing Happened On The Way To Cure Parkinson's Benefit at Cipriani South Street on November 16, 2024 in New York City© Getty Images
MIchael says the family are very close

They have an incredible bond and enjoy spending quality time together as a family.

Michael told Good Housekeeping in 2009: "We'll go up to the country. And it's not unusual to make popcorn and then for all six of us to climb into bed and watch TV – just bodies everywhere. 

"We are a really affectionate family, and we laugh a lot."

Lovely people 

Actor Michael J. Fox is awarded the Presidential Medal of Freedom by U.S. President Joe Biden © Getty Images
He was awarded the Presidential Medal of Freedom by U.S. President Joe Biden

He previously shared an insight into his children's personalities, calling them "beautiful, sensitive, intelligent, empathetic, independent, compassionate, adventurous, lovely people," in a Mother's Day post to Tracy in 2022.

Michael's new memoir is set for release later this year. Future Boy: Back to the Future and My Journey Through the Space-Time Continuum will be available on October 14.

Circa 1986, Promotional portrait of actors Michael J Fox and Tracy Pollan on the set of the television series, 'Family Ties'. Fox and Pollan were married in 1988.© Universal Studios, Getty
Michael and Tracy have been married since 1988

"As we approach the 40th anniversary of Back to the Future, [in July] my thoughts turn to my adventures as a younger man," he told People. "This book has basically become a time machine for me, but unlike the DeLorean, there's plenty of room for anyone who'd like to climb in for the ride."

Michael — who turned 65 this year — has been living with Parkinson's Disease since about 1991. He first disclosed his condition in 1998, and two years later, he founded the Michael J. Fox Foundation for Parkinson's Research.

Per MJFF's website, since their foundation in 2000, they have raised over $1.75 billion dollars in their quest for more Parkinson's research and a possible cure. 

Recommended videoYou may also likeWATCH: STILL: A Michael J. Fox movie trailer

Join HELLO! Daily and get the latest celebrity news, exclusive interviews, and top stories

By entering your details, you are agreeing to HELLO! Magazine User Data Protection Policy. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information please click here.

Other Topics
More Celebrity News
See more
Read More