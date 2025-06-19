Michael J. Fox surrounded by loved ones in photo with entire family

Michael J. Fox was celebrated by his family over the weekend when his wife, Tracy Pollan, shared a beautiful black and white photo of the star with all of his kids.

The Back to the Future star was at the heart of the image as he sat in a chair and smiled for the camera with his four kids and wife surrounding him.

They all beamed at their dad for the Father's Day snap as Tracy commended him for his parenting in the caption that read: "You’ve been slaying this dad thing since day one! Happy Father’s Day to the best in the biz, we love you."

She added more family photos of Michael with his kids as comments poured in from fans who loved the photos.

Luckiest man

Michael also wrote a message. "Luckiest lucky man on the planet," he penned. "Love you all so much it makes me dizzy."

The couple are parents to son Sam, 36, twin daughters Aquinnah and Schuyler, 30, and Esmé, 23.

It's rare that the family share photos of them all, but they united earlier this year when Michael received the Presidential Medal of Freedom from President Joe Biden.

Family ties

© Getty Images MIchael says the family are very close

They have an incredible bond and enjoy spending quality time together as a family.

Michael told Good Housekeeping in 2009: "We'll go up to the country. And it's not unusual to make popcorn and then for all six of us to climb into bed and watch TV – just bodies everywhere.

"We are a really affectionate family, and we laugh a lot."

Lovely people

© Getty Images He was awarded the Presidential Medal of Freedom by U.S. President Joe Biden

He previously shared an insight into his children's personalities, calling them "beautiful, sensitive, intelligent, empathetic, independent, compassionate, adventurous, lovely people," in a Mother's Day post to Tracy in 2022.

Michael's new memoir is set for release later this year. Future Boy: Back to the Future and My Journey Through the Space-Time Continuum will be available on October 14.

© Universal Studios, Getty Michael and Tracy have been married since 1988

"As we approach the 40th anniversary of Back to the Future, [in July] my thoughts turn to my adventures as a younger man," he told People. "This book has basically become a time machine for me, but unlike the DeLorean, there's plenty of room for anyone who'd like to climb in for the ride."

Michael — who turned 65 this year — has been living with Parkinson's Disease since about 1991. He first disclosed his condition in 1998, and two years later, he founded the Michael J. Fox Foundation for Parkinson's Research.

Per MJFF's website, since their foundation in 2000, they have raised over $1.75 billion dollars in their quest for more Parkinson's research and a possible cure.