Demi Moore's daughters share rare pictures as 62-year-old mom celebrates incredible achievement

Demi Moore's daughters Rumer, Scout and Tallulah are three proud women. The girls have shared a series of posts on social media to honor their mother who has received her first Oscar nomination at the age of 62.

"Being nominated for an Oscar is an incredible honor and these last few months have been beyond my wildest dreams. Truly there are no words to fully express my joy and overwhelming gratitude for this recognition. Not only for me but for what this film represents," Demi said in a statement given to the press.

"I am deeply humbled. This is a time of incredible contrasts and right now, my heart is with my friends, family, neighbors, and community here in LA. The fires have devastated so many lives but to see the way our community has united leaves me in awe of the resilience and compassion that defines us, and this moment is a reminder of how incredible we are when we stand together."

Demi Moore and Margaret Qualley star in The Substance trailer

Demi was honored for her work in the body horror film The Substance, which also received Best Director and Best Picture nominations.

Her daughters reposted the statement alongside a series of images of their mother over the years, with Scout adding the phrase: "This and an Oscar nom."

Screengrab of Scout's Stories showing Demi cuddling into Amma

One of the snaps from Scout was of Demi in 1997 dressed up as Gomez Addams for a family Halloween party, and another was her famous Vanity Fair cover, which saw her posing nude pregnant.

Scout also posted a picture of Demi with Sri Mata Amritanandamayi Devi, known as Amma, who is an Indian Hindu spiritual leader and humanitarian.

Demi in 1997 at a Halloween Party dressed as Gomez Addams

Rumer posted a picture of her mom cuddling into a much-younger Rumer, adding: "Oscar nominated Demi Moore." The mom-of-one also posted a picture of Demi in the 1990s and another of her live on TV in 1996 promoting her G.I Jane movie.

Tallaluh posted a tribute on the Grid, sharing a snap of Demi with Elizabeth Taylor from 1997.

Rumer shared a picture of Demi cuddling into a young Rumer

"In great company.. iconic Oscar winner Elizabeth Taylor with first time OSCAR NOMINEE @demimoore !! Bursting for you and the art you’ve created maman I love u," wrote Tallulah.

The nomination came after Demi won her first Golden Globe for her role in The Substance. She gave one of the most emotional and poignant speeches of the evening, revealing she was taught to believe she had no worth as a serious actress and that her career was over.

© Universal Pictures Margaret Qualley plays a younger version of Demi in the film

Demi later told HELLO! that women need to learn to value themselves and hope that the world will change for them and not around them.

"We all know that there are certain kinds of conditions – societal conditioning – but what we really have to look at is what we're choosing to buy into – just because something exists it doesn't make it the truth," she said.

"And I think it all goes back to how we choose to hold ourselves. When we value ourselves and have enough self love then it will reflect out in the world and the world will follow and change to accommodate how you are reflecting yourself."