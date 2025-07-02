Kylie Jenner makes shocking move 2 years into Timothée Chalamet relationship

Kylie Jenner has finally taken her relationship with Timothée Chalamet to the next level, two years after they began dating.

The couple is very private about their relationship and only made their red carpet debut on May 7, 2025, so it's not surprising that Kylie's latest move has shocked fans.

Social media milestone

The beauty mogul, 27, is now officially following Timothée on Instagram after more than 24 months of dating.

As of July 1, Kylie is now following 119 people after adding Timothée's verified "@tchalamet" account to her list, marking a huge social media milestone in their romance.

© Instagram Kylie is now following Timothée on Instagram

Timothée did not return the favor and doesn't follow Kylie, but she will no doubt not take offense as he doesn't follow any accounts.

While the Hollywood couple remained tight-lipped about their relationship, they have been making more public appearances together.

© Getty Images Timothee and Kylie have been making more public appearances together

They were most recently seen kissing courtside during the NBA playoffs as they cheered on the New York Knicks.

Kylie and Timothée first met in January 2023 during Paris Fashion Week but were rumored to have begun dating that April, after Kylie's car was spotted at Timothée's house following her split from Travis Scott.

They were spotted together for the first time on September 5, 2023, packing on the PDA while enjoying Beyoncé's Renaissance tour at SoFi Stadium.

© WireImage Kylie and Timothee made their red carpet debut on May 07, 2025

Days later, they attended the 2023 US Open men's final march and were pictured cuddling.

Kylie joined Timothée at the 2024 Golden Globes and was also a constant presence during the 2025 awards season as he vied for Best Actor nods for his work as Bob Dylan in A Complete Unknown.

She was also by his side at the 2025 Oscars, and although she skipped the red carpet, she was pictured sitting beside him during the ceremony.

For Kylie's 27th birthday last year, the 29-year-old actor joined her and her friends on a trip to the Bahamas. Timothée has also met Kylie's family, including sister Kim Kardashian and mom Kris Jenner.

© Getty Images Timothee and Kylie began dating in 2023

Despite several appearances, they have mostly kept their romance low-key, with Kylie telling British Vogue in 2024: "Privacy is so important to me in life".

Timothée's mother, Nicole Flender, is a big fan of her son's girlfriend, telling New York Magazine's Curbed that Kylie "is lovely".

"I have to say she's lovely," the real estate agent told the publication in April. "She's very nice to me."

Before Timothée, Kylie was in a relationship with rapper Travis, with whom she shares seven-year-old daughter, Stormi, and son Aire, three.

© Getty Images The couple keep their relationship private

Kylie and Travis were together for around five years and split sometime in late 2022. They met in April 2017 at Coachella, and during a 2018 joint interview with GQ, they finally opened up about how their relationship began.

"Coachella was one of the stops on his tour,” Kylie told the magazine. "So he said, 'I'm going back on tour—what do we want to do about this?' Because we obviously liked each other."

She continued: "And I was like, 'I guess I'm going with you.'"