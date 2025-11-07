Carrie Johnson shares adorable photo of baby Poppy celebrating special milestone alongside husband Boris Johnson

Carrie Johnson marked a very special milestone with her baby girl, Poppy, who was recently baptised. The former media rep shares four children with her husband, Boris Johnson, Frankie, two, Romy, three, and Wilfred, six, and gave birth to their latest addition in May. It looks like the special day was a full family affair, with a party held at the Johnson family home in Brightwell-cum-Sotwell in Oxfordshire, attended by Carrie's sister-in-law, Rachel Johnson. Meanwhile, her "feral" eldest children ran around their sprawling home, which was documented in a series of sweet photos and videos.

"My kids are slightly feral at the moment, so quite nice for them to get dressed properly for once," she confessed of the day on Instagram. One moment saw Carrie's eldest daughter, Romy, running towards the food table saying: "Cake cake cake cake!"

Special family touches

For her big day, Poppy wore her mother's own christening gown, which was also worn by her youngest son Frankie on his special day last year. The family affair took place well into the evening, which saw the brood of four enjoying a party tea which consisted of triangle sandwiches, wraps and cakes, although the Johnson clan looked too busy causing mayhem together while donning their pyjamas.

Romy Johnson with her aunt, Rachel Johnson

Poppy's arrival

On 24 May, Carrie took to Instagram so share the news of Poppy's arrival after keeping her pregnancy largely under wraps. "Welcome to the world Poppy Eliza Josephine Johnson born on 21st May," wrote Carrie. Adding: "Aka Pops, Pop Tart [love heart emoji]. I can’t believe how pretty and tiny you are. Feel so incredibly lucky. We are all totally smitten. Not sure I’ve slept a minute since you were born, as I can’t stop looking at how completely lovely you are. Thank you so much to the amazing maternity team at UCLH and particularly to Asma and Patrick who have looked after me so well through all my pregnancies. I really cannot thank you guys enough. [two love heart emojis]."

The children caused chaos during the party tea!

She continued to explain how Poppy's siblings were finding the new arrival. "Wilf, Romy and Frank are utterly delighted, particularly Romy who was desperate for a little sister. Bring on the matching dresses. [dancing twin emoji]. A final gang member [love heart emoji]. Back from hospital now and time for cocktails and pizza with my tiny baby snoozing on my lap. Life doesn’t get any better. [pizza and cocktail emojis]." Poppy's arrival earlier this year marks Boris' ninth child, as he shares four with his ex-wife Marina Wheeler and a daughter, Stephanie, with former flame Helen McIntyre.