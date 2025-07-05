Carrie Johnson admits to 'tears' and ‘struggles’ after baby number 4

Carrie Johnson is always active on social media and has never shied away from sharing a glimpse into her family's private life, sharing both the hard moments and the happy ones.

Only a few weeks ago, the former Prime Minister’s wife took to Instagram to share the news of the birth of the couple’s fourth child, a baby girl.

"Welcome to the world Poppy Eliza Josephine Johnson born on 21st May," wrote Carrie. “I can’t believe how pretty and tiny you are. Feel so incredibly lucky. We are all totally smitten. Not sure I’ve slept a minute since you were born as I can’t stop looking at how completely lovely you are.”

A couple of days ago, she again took to Instagram to update her followers about the last few weeks as a family of six.

Posting a few snaps of the newborn with her parents, siblings and family friends, Carrie wrote, "The first 6 weeks of Poppy. The last few weeks have been a real rollercoaster but overwhelmingly, very happy indeed."

© Carrie Johnson Baby Poppy with Carrie

Sharing the hardship of life with a newborn and three small children, she continued, “There has been very little sleep, quite a few tears and even a dash to hospital. Some days it’s a struggle to even get dressed in the morning given Pop wants to be held all the time. In these pics I look vaguely presentable but most days I’m rocking the mum bun, have huge dark circles under my eyes and am wearing clothes covered in baby vomit.”

The mother of four's earnest message touched her followers, and many commented with heartwarming wishes to the couple. A fan said, “It's like an actual nursery. I don't know how you do this. Superwoman-congratulations!”, another one wrote, “Lovely photos of a beautiful family. You are blessed Carrie”, and some even shared their hopes that the Johnsons would get a reality show one day.

© Carrie Johnson Baby Poppy with Boris Johnson

The delivery of this last baby wasn’t easy for Carrie, who had to be kept in the hospital longer than expected. "Being hospitalised for two nights for severe dehydration was not on my postpartum bingo card" and she added a plea to new mothers: "Breastfeeding mums make sure you eat and drink enough in this heat. Especially if your babe is clusterfeeding."

This year has been challenging for the mum as she was already hospitalised in January for 18 days for pneumonia and flu. At the time, she praised the NHS in an Instagram post, saying, "NHS doctors and nurses are the best people on earth. I say it a lot, but they have looked after me and my family when we’ve needed it most, and I will never not be enormously grateful. They are the absolute best of us."

Hopefully, Carrie will stay away from the hospital for a while now!